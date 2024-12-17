Rohit Sharma Set To Retire After Gabba Test? Viral Photo Sparks Speculation After IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Rohit Sharma's recent dismissal in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has sparked widespread speculation about his retirement from Test cricket. Fans were left questioning the future of India's Test captain after the veteran opener’s lean run continued in the third Test at Gabba, Brisbane. But it wasn’t just his early departure that caught attention – it was his unusual gesture post-dismissal that has sent the cricketing world into a frenzy.

Rohit Sharma left his gloves in front of the dugout. Signs of retirement? pic.twitter.com/DDZY7rkHhi December 17, 2024

Rohit’s Dismissal: Another Low in a Series of Struggles

On Day 4 of the third Test, India’s hopes of a strong recovery took a blow as Rohit Sharma’s disappointing form continued. Batting at No. 6, he looked comfortable initially, showing patience and selecting the deliveries he wanted to play. However, in the 24th over, Pat Cummins sent him packing with a delivery outside the off stump that Rohit nicked to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The Hitman’s struggle with his shot selection was evident once again, as he departed for a modest 10 runs from 27 balls.

Rohit’s dismissal was part of a worrying trend for the Indian captain, who has found himself under pressure due to a series of low scores. The Gabba Test marked his third consecutive failure in this series, where he has accumulated just 19 runs from three innings. This slump in form follows a lackluster run against New Zealand, where he averaged a mere 15.17 in six innings. With the 37-year-old’s form in freefall, questions surrounding his future in Test cricket are becoming more persistent.

The Glove Incident: A Sign of Things to Come?

While Rohit’s batting form was the subject of heavy criticism, it was his actions following his dismissal that ignited further speculation. As he trudged back to the pavilion, a moment that caught fans' attention was when he left his gloves on the ground near the dugout, just behind the advertisement board.

This seemingly trivial act was enough to spark a wave of retirement rumours, with many wondering if this was a subtle indication of the end of his illustrious Test career. Fans flooded social media with theories, and the image of the gloves abandoned near the dugout soon went viral.

Is Retirement Imminent for Rohit Sharma?

While it may be too early to jump to conclusions, the timing of the incident is significant. Rohit had already announced his retirement from T20I cricket after leading India to a triumphant T20 World Cup win in June 2024. With a possible retirement from the 50-over format after the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, the question arises: Will the Gabba Test mark the beginning of the end for Rohit’s Test career?

The seasoned opener has been a key player for India in all formats, but his recent struggles with the bat cannot be ignored. He has been pushed down the order in this series to accommodate in-form KL Rahul as an opener. This move, though practical, has not yielded the desired results for Rohit, whose bat has been unusually silent in recent months.

In fact, since the start of India’s long Test calendar in September 2024, Rohit has managed just 152 runs from 13 innings, including only one half-century. With his diminishing returns, selectors may have to consider his future in Test cricket, especially as the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle begins in July 2025.

Rohit’s Legacy and the Road Ahead

Despite his recent struggles, Rohit Sharma’s legacy in Test cricket is beyond question. He has been one of India’s most successful openers, with memorable performances in both home and away conditions. However, his lean patch raises a valid concern: Is it time for a change in the leadership and batting lineup?

Rohit’s leadership has been instrumental in India’s recent successes, but with the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah taking over the reins, the future of Indian Test cricket seems to be evolving. Bumrah, who led India to a victory in the first Test of the ongoing series, could well be the frontrunner to replace Rohit in the long format.

For now, all eyes will be on Rohit’s performance in the remaining two Tests of the series. If he fails to find form, the selectors may have to make tough decisions ahead of the next WTC cycle. But one thing is clear: Whatever the outcome, Rohit Sharma’s contribution to Indian cricket will remain etched in history.