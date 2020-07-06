Rohit Sharma shares adorable pic with wife Ritika, Yuvraj Singh comes up with hilarious reply

While international cricket across the world is yet to begin amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma recently took to social media and shared an adorable picture of him with wife Ritika Sajdeh.

The 33-year-old took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture in which he can be seen sitting with his wife Ritika on a bench with his arms around her neck.

Rohit captioned the post as, "Always hold on to what you love."

The post received a flurry of heart-warming comments from the cricket fans. However, what caught the attention was a hilarious comment from former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj hilariously trolled Rohit by asking him if he could hold onto his cheeks.

"I love your cheeks can I hold on to them," he commented.

Last month, Rohit shared the photo from his first outdoor workout session after relaxations in coronavirus lockdown.

Recently, Rohit completed his 13 years of international cricket on June 23,2020.He made his debut for India during an ODI match against Ireland at Belfast on this date in 2007.

Rohit last appeared for India during a T20I series against New Zealand in February before a hamstring injury ruled him out of action and coronavirus pandemic further delayed his return.

Rohit was slated to lead four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 24 to May 29. However, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.