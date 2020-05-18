Rohit Sharma shares adorable post for wife Ritika Sajdeh amid coronavirus lockdown

While cricketing activities across the world continue to remain at stanstill, the players are utilising this forced break by spending some quality time wih their families.

Recently, Indian opener Rohit Sharma shared an emotional post for his wife Ritika Sajdeh and admitted how lockdown has made him realise what he missed when the two were not together.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 33-year-old posted an adorable picture of him with his wife and said that he was grateful to have this time in hand to understand and learn about each other.

"As we say learning never stops, I'm grateful to have this time in hand to understand and learn something everyday about each other. This time has made me realise what we miss, when we are not together," Rohit captioned the post.

Notably, Rohit has been spending his forced break with Ritika and their one-year-old daughter Samaira. Just like other players, he is also keeping his fans entertained during this lockdown by occasionally appearing on Instagram live chats with teammates and other cricketers or by sharing other posts on social media.

On Sunday, Rohit completed former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's 'Keep It Up' Challenge which is currently doing rounds on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old posted a video of him taking Yuvraj's challenge of bouncing the ball with a bat at a time when all the cricketing activities across the world are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

However, Rohit took the challenge to all new level by juggling the ball using the handle of his bat.The Indian opener also vowed to stay at home as long as it is required amid pandemic while also nominating Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane to take up the challenge.

There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I’m committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home. pic.twitter.com/P3LlCIJHma — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 17, 2020

Rohit was slated to lead four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was slated to take place from March 24 to May 29. However, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.