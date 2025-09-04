India left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has joined a growing chorus of voices praising Rohit Sharma’s influence as both captain and cricketer, expressing his deep admiration for the India skipper. The 26-year-old seamer, currently pushing for a comeback to the national side, called Rohit “a gem” while highlighting how his leadership and personality have had an enduring impact on the dressing room.

In an interview with RevSportz, Khaleel said, "Recently, I met him at the NCA during the Duleep Trophy. He looked very fit, so I told him to stay like that and keep playing. I have hardly seen such a captain and person in my life. He’s a gem, and I have a lot of respect and love for him. I feel Rohit Sharma should play for the next 10 years for the good of Indian cricket, and that’s my personal feeling."

This strong endorsement underlines the faith many young and fringe Indian players continue to have in their long-time skipper. Rohit, who stepped away from Test cricket earlier this year, remains India’s ODI captain and has already guided the team to multiple ICC Championships, including the T20 World Cup 2024. His calm demeanor, tactical nous, and empathetic leadership style have often drawn comparisons with MS Dhoni, but Khaleel insists Rohit stands apart in his own way.

Khaleel’s ambitions alongside his admiration

While praising Rohit’s longevity and leadership, Khaleel also reflected on his own career ambitions. Having last played an ODI in 2019 and a T20I in July 2024, he remains hopeful of reclaiming his place in the Indian side. "I have gained a lot of experience and I’m pretty strong now. I’ve been playing domestic cricket continuously and with India A since 2017. I also played for India in 2018-19," he explained.

On his hunger to make a mark again, the pacer pointed to a tour game in England where his resilience paid off. "There was a day when the score was 219 for 1 and I hadn’t taken a wicket. But the zeal to play for India made me push harder. In the morning session, I took 4 wickets in 4 overs. It’s the madness and experience I’ve gained, and also my dream of playing red-ball cricket for India," Khaleel recalled.

Alongside his red-ball ambitions, Khaleel also stressed on his T20 skillset, citing his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. "If I can bowl dot balls on the flat Chennai pitch against top foreign players, then I believe I have the ability to represent India. I’ve got Kookaburra experience, Dukes ball experience, and I’ve bowled on flat wickets across India. I feel I can play anywhere in the world," he added.

Rohit’s future and Indian cricket

Rohit Sharma, who is approaching two decades in international cricket, continues to be an integral presence in India’s limited-overs setup. With his strong form and fitness levels, Khaleel believes he can extend his career deep into the next decade. His influence, both as a run-getter and as a leader, is vital not just for the senior side but also as a model for the next generation of players. Rohit will now seen in action during India's Tour of Australia in the three match ODI series. He last represented India in the Champions Trophy final 2025 where he was the Man of the Match.