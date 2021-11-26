Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur dance to tune of 'Shehri Babu' - Watch

India batter Shreyas Iyer can do no wrong these days it seems. In the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, which also happens to be his debut match, he struck a hundred.

Iyer struck 105 in 171 balls before being dismissed on day 2 of the Kanpur Test. He also became the 16th Indian batter to make a hundred on his Test debut, joining an illustrious list which includes the legendary Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, Sourav Ganguly among others.

While he was busy fielding on Day 2 after India were bowled out for 345, Rohit Sharma posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen dancing with Iyer and another Mumbai player Shardul Thakur.

The trio is dancing on the remix of 'Shehri Babu' and the dance steps are perfectly sync. Iyer leads this performance while Rohit and Thakur live up to the expectations.

Iyer is know for his love for dance. He has earlied posted videos of his dance performances. He has also posted a video dancing with Dhanashree, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a YouTuber and choreographer.

Watch the video: