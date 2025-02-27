Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill To Miss IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Game? India Openers Miss Practice Session Ahead Of Last Game

As Team India gears up for their final group-stage encounter against New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, concerns loom large over the availability of their opening pair. Skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill were both absent from India's latest practice session in Dubai, raising questions about their fitness ahead of the crucial clash.

According to reports, Rohit is nursing a hamstring niggle he sustained during the high-stakes encounter against Pakistan, while Gill has been battling illness. With the semi-finals already secured, India might take a cautious approach, potentially reshuffling their playing XI to ensure their key batters are fit for the knockout rounds.

Rohit Sharma’s Hamstring Woes: A Cause for Concern?

Rohit Sharma’s absence from training was noticeable, though he was present on the sidelines, closely monitoring his teammates’ intense batting session at the ICC Academy. The Indian captain appeared to have sustained the injury while fielding in the previous game, forcing him off the field briefly before he returned to bat. He managed a quick-fire 20 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi’s searing yorker.

With the semi-finals on the horizon, India’s team management might not want to risk Rohit in a relatively inconsequential clash. A hamstring issue can be tricky, and a setback at this stage could prove costly for the Men in Blue in their title pursuit.

Shubman Gill’s Illness Adds to India’s Worries

If Rohit’s injury wasn’t concerning enough, Shubman Gill’s unavailability in training has further complicated matters. The in-form opener, who struck a brilliant century against Bangladesh in India’s opening fixture, is reportedly under the weather. His absence from the practice session suggests that his participation in the upcoming match is in doubt.

Gill’s form has been a major plus for India in this tournament, as his ability to provide aggressive yet steady starts has been instrumental. With no direct backup opener in the squad, India may have to explore alternative options if Gill is unable to recover in time.

Who Could Open for India in Rohit-Gill’s Absence?

Unlike previous tournaments, India did not name a reserve opener in their Champions Trophy squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the provisional squad, was dropped in favor of an additional bowling option in Varun Chakravarthy. This leaves India with limited choices.

The most viable option is KL Rahul, who has considerable experience as an opener in ODIs. Rahul has amassed 915 runs in 22 innings at an impressive average of 43.57 at the top of the order. His adaptability could prove beneficial if India needs to reshuffle their batting lineup.

Alternatively, India could consider promoting Virat Kohli to open, a role he has occasionally taken up in T20Is. While unconventional, Kohli’s experience and ability to counter new-ball movement make him a reliable option.

India vs New Zealand: What’s at Stake?

Despite both teams already booking their spots in the semi-finals, the India vs. New Zealand clash holds significant importance in determining the Group A standings. The winner of this encounter will finish atop the group, which could influence their semi-final opponent.

New Zealand have been in formidable form, with their pace attack led by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson proving lethal on UAE pitches. If India field a makeshift opening combination, they will have to navigate the early overs with caution.

Will India Take the Risk?

With the semi-finals in sight, India’s approach to this fixture will be intriguing. Will they rest Rohit and Gill to ensure they are in peak condition for the knockouts, or will they field a full-strength XI to maintain their winning momentum?

The Indian camp has remained tight-lipped about the duo’s availability, but fans and analysts will be closely watching for updates as match day approaches. If both Rohit and Gill sit out, it will be a rare opportunity for the middle order to showcase its depth and adaptability.