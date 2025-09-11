Rohit Sharma Shuts Retirement Rumours with Viral Training Post Ahead of Australia ODI Series

India’s cricketing stalwart and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, has effectively put an end to swirling retirement speculations with a striking social media post, signaling his return to action ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. The post, featuring pictures from his training session, sent waves of excitement across the cricketing fraternity and reaffirmed Rohit’s commitment to Team India as the build-up to the 2027 Cricket World Cup begins.

Rohit Sharma’s Social Media Post Sparks Fan Frenzy

On Wednesday, Rohit took to Instagram with a no-caption post that quickly went viral. In the first picture, he was seen in full training mode on the ground, while the second showed him getting padded up for batting practice. Fans were quick to react, expressing sheer joy and anticipation. Comments such as “Eagerly waiting to see you on the field!” and “Geared up for 2027!” flooded the post, reflecting the public’s excitement for his return.

This post comes after a period of uncertainty, following Rohit’s retirement from Test cricket in May 2025 and his T20I retirement last year, which fueled speculation about his future in ODIs. By sharing glimpses of his training, Rohit has sent a clear message that he is focused on continuing his ODI career and targeting the 2027 World Cup.

A Legendary ODI Career

Rohit Sharma’s achievements in the ODI format are nothing short of extraordinary. In 273 matches (265 innings), he has amassed 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76, with a strike rate of 92.80, including 32 centuries and 58 fifties. This makes him India’s fourth-highest ODI run-scorer of all time.

His record in Australia, where the upcoming series will be played, is particularly impressive. Over 30 matches, Rohit has scored 1,328 runs at an average of 53.12, featuring five centuries and four fifties, with a career-best 171 not out. His proficiency in challenging overseas conditions underscores why he remains a vital asset for India.

From Test Retirement to ODI Focus

Rohit announced his retirement from Tests before India’s tour of England in May 2025, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Between 2013 and 2025, he played 67 Tests, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His peak in the longest format came as an opener from 2019-2024, during which he became India’s leading ICC WTC Test run-scorer, amassing 2,716 runs in 40 Tests.

With the Test and T20I chapters behind him, Rohit is now fully focused on ODIs. Alongside Virat Kohli, who has also stepped away from T20Is and Tests, Rohit will spearhead India’s limited-overs attack during the Australia series, providing experience, leadership, and explosive batting prowess.

Eyes on the 2027 Cricket World Cup

At 38, Rohit is already looking beyond the immediate series, targeting the 2027 Cricket World Cup, set to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The mega event will take place just six months after his 40th birthday, making him one of the few Indian players to potentially compete in a World Cup past the age of 40.

Rohit’s aggressive style, consistent form, and strategic acumen have been instrumental in India’s recent successes, including the 2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. Fans and analysts alike see him as central to India’s ambitions in 2027, aiming to finally lift the trophy that has eluded his illustrious career.