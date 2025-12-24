Rohit Sharma Slams 62-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Reaffirms His One-Day Brilliance Against Sikkim

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma marked his return to domestic one-day cricket in emphatic fashion, smashing a scintillating century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to power Mumbai to a dominant position. The knock not only underlined Rohit’s enduring class but also reaffirmed his value as one of India’s greatest limited-overs batters.

A Statement Knock on Comeback

Playing his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 7 years, Rohit wasted no time in making his presence felt. Opening the innings for Mumbai, the right-hander tore into the opposition bowling attack, bringing up his hundred at a breathtaking pace. His century came off just 62 deliveries, making it one of the fastest List A hundreds of his illustrious career.

From the outset, Rohit looked in complete control, combining trademark timing with effortless power. Elegant drives through the covers, authoritative pulls, and towering sixes over the midwicket region showcased his full range. The innings was a reminder of why he is often referred to as one of the most naturally gifted batters of his generation. Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 155 off 94 balls, helping Mumbai chase down the target of 237 with ease.

Significance Beyond the Scorecard

The century carries added significance given the context of Rohit’s return to domestic cricket. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) encouraging senior internationals to feature in domestic tournaments when available, Rohit’s presence provided a massive boost to the Vijay Hazare Trophy’s profile.

For Mumbai, his form is a huge positive as they aim for a deep run in the tournament. For fans and selectors alike, the innings served as reassurance that the Indian stalwart remains in formidable touch in the 50-over format.

Playing XIs - Sikkim vs Mumbai

Mumbai (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur(c), Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza

Sikkim (Playing XI): Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Ashish Thapa(w), Amit Rajera, Robin Limboo, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, K Sai Satwik, Md Saptulla, Abhishek Kr Shah