Rohit Sharma Snubbed As Kieron Pollard Names This Star As 'Best Captain'

Kieron Pollard, a true veteran of the IPL and a T20 stalwart globally, continues to impress even at the age of 38. Known for his explosive batting and vast experience across various T20 leagues, Pollard remains a force to be reckoned with capable of clearing any boundary with ease. Having been part of the IPL since its early years, he has a deep understanding of Indian cricket and its culture.

Kieron Pollard was a long-serving and highly decorated all-rounder for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2010 to 2022. Known affectionately as "Polly," he was famous for his powerful hitting, medium-pace bowling, and sharp fielding. Pollard played a crucial role in every one of Mumbai Indians' five IPL title victories under captain Rohit Sharma, specifically in the years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

After retiring as a player for the franchise in 2022, Pollard transitioned into a coaching role and was appointed as the Mumbai Indians' batting coach. His contributions both on and off the field have made him an iconic figure in the franchise’s history. His legacy is intertwined with the successful era of Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma.

Recently, when asked to name his favourite T20 captain, many assumed he would go with Rohit Sharma given their long and successful association at the Mumbai Indians. Under Rohit's leadership, Pollard has been part of multiple IPL title wins. However, the West Indian all-rounder surprised everyone by picking MS Dhoni over both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“Oo, best cricket captain. I’ve never played alongside him, but I’ve seen some of his tactics on the cricket field, and I really enjoyed MS Dhoni. I’ve really enjoyed, I really enjoyed his captaincy from afar, playing against him, being in the middle, seeing his tactics and stuff like that, I’ve enjoyed that. So, I’ll say, for me, MS Dhoni,” said Pollard in a conversation with News24.

While Dhoni was his pick for the best T20 captain, Pollard didn’t hold back in praising Rohit Sharma either. Reflecting on their journey together, he mentioned how far back their connection goes.

“I’ve played Under-19 cricket with Sharma since then, and playing international cricket alongside and against, and playing underneath, I think he’s a fantastic, fantastic cricketer. The records that he has in one-day cricket especially are just phenomenal, and he has led us as our captain to five championship trophies as well,” Pollard added.

Pollard's Explosive Form in CPL 2025

Pollard is currently showcasing his power-hitting skills in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders. He has been in destructive form this season. In a recent game against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Trinidad, Pollard smashed an astonishing seven sixes in just eight balls, proving he's still one of the most dangerous hitters in the format.