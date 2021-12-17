हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rohit Sharma speaks to India U-19 team, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma reacts

Team India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Friday addressed India`s U-19 team during their preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

(Source: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Team India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Friday addressed India`s U-19 team during their preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rohit will be missing the upcoming Test series after the hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement. Last week, Rohit was handed the reins of ODIs along with the T20I formats.

Taking to their Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared some pictures from the NCA with Rohit interacting with the young players.

"Priceless lessons #TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45, made most of his rehab time as he addressed India`s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru," tweeted BCCI.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad is in Johannesburg, South Africa to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series.India and South Africa will lock horns in the Test series which gets underway from December 26.

Reacting to this interaction, Team India chief of selectors Chetan Sharma wrote on his Twitter, "Absolutely Priceless for the young ones #future". 

With ANI inputs

