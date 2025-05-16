Rohit Sharma Stand Inauguration: Ritika Sajdeh Gets Emotional; Akash Ambani Reacts - WATCH

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday unveiled the Rohit Sharma Stand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Divecha Pavilion Level 3 was named as the Rohit Sharma Stand, marking a tribute to India’s ODI captain at his home ground.

The 38-year-old Sharma along with his parents Gurunath and Purnima apart from his wife Ritika Sajdeh were present on stage along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis when India skipper called his parents to press a button and unveil the stand’s name.

Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who is often seen travelling with Rohit for tournaments and is known throughout the country as one of his biggest supporters, was visibly emotional at the event.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Ritika can be seen wiping her tears.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani congratulated Rohit Sharma on the recognition and said heartfelt words about the India skipper.

Five-times champion shared a post on social media with the captioned, "A young boy from Borivali who now has a name on one of the most iconic world venues of cricket – Wankhede Stadium." Akash Ambani congratulates our Hitman on inspiring generations through his cricketing journey"

"From representing Mumbai, to playing and leading India, and being an absolute legend for us at Mumbai Indians – this is the stuff that can inspire an entire generation. I can’t wait to walk out for our last home game of the season at Wankhede with your name on the stand. Congratulations and best wishes," he added.

Notably, the Wankhede has been Sharma’s favourite hunting ground ever since he joined the domestic circuit in 2007. Rohit will play at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21 when Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2025 match.

While speaking at the event, the star batter expressed immense gratitude to all those involved with the event and said that it will be a "special feeling" for him to play at the Wankhede where a stand has been named after him.

"Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so special. What is going to happen today, I never dreamt of it. As a kid growing up, wanting to play for Mumbai, for India, no one thinks about things like these. For me, it’s like any other sportsman who wants to give their best. Serve the nation, the country, as much as possible. While doing that, you try and achieve a lot of things. A lot of milestones are created, but something like this is really special. Wankhede is such an iconic stadium, there are so many memories here," said Rohit at the event.

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game and the world’s top political leaders, I cannot express what the feelings are. For that, I am really, really grateful, honoured, and very thankful to all MCA members, and not to forget the Apex Council Member. For me to be honoured while I am playing makes it special. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format. It’ll be a surreal feeling when I come here and play on the 21st against the Delhi Capitals, representing the Mumbai Indians. It'll be a very special feeling," he added.

Rohit, who recently retired from Test cricket, has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket and has successfully captained India to successive ICC trophies with the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.