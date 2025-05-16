The Rohit Sharma Stand was unveiled at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The Divecha Pavilion Level 3 was named as the Rohit Sharma Stand by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), marking a tribute to India’s ODI captain at his home ground.

The 38-year-old Sharma along with his parents Gurunath and Purnima apart from his wife Ritika Sajdeh were present on stage along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis when India skipper called his parents to press a button and unveil the stand’s name.

Notably, the Wankhede has been Sharma’s favourite hunting ground ever since he joined the domestic circuit in 2007. Rohit will play at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21 when Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2025 match.

While speaking at the event, the star batter expressed immense gratitude to all those involved with the event and said that it will be a "special feeling" for him to play at the Wankhede where a stand has been named after him.

"Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so special. What is going to happen today, I never dreamt of it. As a kid growing up, wanting to play for Mumbai, for India, no one thinks about things like these. For me, it’s like any other sportsman who wants to give their best. Serve the nation, the country, as much as possible. While doing that, you try and achieve a lot of things. A lot of milestones are created, but something like this is really special. Wankhede is such an iconic stadium, there are so many memories here," said Rohit at the event.

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game and the world’s top political leaders, I cannot express what the feelings are. For that, I am really, really grateful, honoured, and very thankful to all MCA members, and not to forget the Apex Council Member. For me to be honoured while I am playing makes it special. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format. It’ll be a surreal feeling when I come here and play on the 21st against the Delhi Capitals, representing the Mumbai Indians. It'll be a very special feeling," he added.

Rohit, who recently retired from Test cricket, has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket and has successfully captained India to successive ICC trophies with the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.

The India batter, who is now only representing the nation in the ODI format, said he was looking forward to the day he gets to represent the country at the venue and joked his Mumbai Indians teammates, who were present at the ceremony, were waiting for his speech to get over.

"It will even be more special when India plays whichever team here, that’ll make it even more special. To get this honour in front of my mom, dad, my brother and his wife, and my wife. I am so, so grateful for all the people in my life, for all that they have sacrificed. Of course, my team Mumbai Indians, are here, who are waiting for my speech to get over so they can start training," added Sharma.

Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who is often seen travelling with Rohit for tournaments and is known throughout the country as one of his biggest supporters, was visibly emotional at the event.

Apart from Rohit, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) also unveiled a stand each at the Wankhede Stadium after former India skipper Ajit Wadekar and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar as well as the MCA Office Lounge in memory of the former MCA president Amol Kale.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Rohit Sharma stands unveiled at Wankhede stadium. Indian ODI men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his family, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and others, are also present.



The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is formally… pic.twitter.com/K39kSfRkCY — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised that the Maharashtra government will consider and provide appropriate land to support if MCA puts up a proposal to build a second Stadium of one lakh capacity in Mumbai. He also expressed the hope that such a Stadium could be put in place in four years when the MCA will be celebrating its centenary.

Fadnavis thanked all the cricketers and their families, who were bestowed with the honour.

He also said that Rohit Sharma deserves the honour that has been bestowed on him as he has led India to victory in two back-to-back ICC tournaments. He also expressed the hope that one day he would see Rohit Sharma hitting a six into the stand named after him.

"We must celebrate those who have made us proud," said the Maharashtra CM.