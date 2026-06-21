/Rohit Sharma still not assured a guaranteed place in ODI setup for 2027 WC, as Gill calls it a 'Good headache' after Jaiswal scores century

India defeated Afghanistan by 9 wivkets in the 3rd ODI at Chennai winning the series comprehensively by 3-0. The outstanding batting displays by Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the third One Day International match against Afghanistan have presented the Indian team leadership with an encouraging selection dilemma.
Jaiswal's Stunning Form Intensifies Competition for Opening Spot
The incredible form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has recently hammered his second century within a span of three matches, has heightened the spotlight on the spot of veteran opening batsman Rohit Sharma in the 50-over format.
In the final game of the series, the 39-year-old cricketer successfully overcame an initial period of tentativeness, capitalizing on a dropped chance early in his innings to smash a blistering 79 runs off just 69 deliveries. Working alongside Jaiswal, Rohit built a massive 170-run opening stand, which featured his aggressive attack against Afghanistan's premier spin bowler Rashid Khan prior to his dismissal.
Shubman Gill Opens Up on India's Selection Headache
Even though Rohit concluded the three-match bilateral series with an upward trajectory of scores consisting of 16, 48, and 79 runs, discussions persist regarding whether these knocks guarantee his selection for the impending tour of England.
If the veteran player keeps his position at the top of the order, it presents a difficult selection choice concerning Jaiswal. The 24-year-old batting prodigy has displayed incredible touch, maximizing each opportunity to secure his place despite the irregular appearances in his early ODI career.
When questioned about the roadmap moving forward, India's captain Shubman Gill acknowledged the impending selection puzzle. The dilemma intensifies because if Virat Kohli makes his return to the lineup, Gill is expected to return to the opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma, which could potentially leave the in-form Jaiswal out of the starting team.
"I mean, it's a good kind of headache to have, having all the players that are performing. And I think the squad will be announced either tomorrow or in the next couple of days. We'll see where everyone's fitness is. If everyone is fit, like I said, the squad will be announced and we'll see who is in the squad and based on the squad, we'll try to make the best XI possible," Gill said.
Gill Backs Jaiswal to Make the Most of Every Opportunity
Gill further elaborated on Jaiswal's current momentum and how the availability of senior players impacts the younger batsman's spot in the playing XI.
"Honestly, we all know he (Jaiswal) is a phenomenal player and it's not easy for any player. If all the players are available, he is the unfortunate one who sometimes misses out and because Virat bhai was not available in this series, he had the opportunity. He got a couple of games and he played really well today. So hopefully, he will continue the form and he will continue to keep grabbing the opportunities that he gets," Gill added.
Rohit Sharma Ends His ODI Fifty Drought
This half-century served as an essential turning point for Rohit in his current return phase, snapping a 196-day spell without a fifty-plus score in One Day Internationals. His last fifty in the format came on December 6, 2025, when he put together a steady 75-run knock against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.
Rohit Misses Historic Record but Makes a Timely Statement
If the veteran opening batter had transformed this positive start into a three-figure milestone, he would have rewritten cricket history as the oldest Indian player to hit an ODI hundred.
That milestone is currently owned by Sachin Tendulkar, who registered his final ODI century at the age of 38 years and 327 days. At the age of 39 years and 51 days, Rohit would have comfortably surpassed the legendary batter.
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