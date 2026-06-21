Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Rohit Sharma still not assured a guaranteed place in ODI setup for 2027 WC, as Gill calls it a 'Good headache' after Jaiswal scores century

Rohit Sharma still not assured a guaranteed place in ODI setup for 2027 WC, as Gill calls it a 'Good headache' after Jaiswal scores century

Working alongside Jaiswal, Rohit built a massive 170-run opening stand, which featured his aggressive attack against Afghanistan's premier spin bowler Rashid Khan prior to his dismissal.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:54 AM IST
Rohit Sharma still not assured a guaranteed place in ODI setup for 2027 WC, as Gill calls it a 'Good headache' after Jaiswal scores century
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UK PM Starmer to resign as early as Monday amid leadership buzz- Report
UK Prime Minister5 min ago
2
Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma future5 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202614 min ago
4
Virat Kohli One8 event31 min ago
5
Father's Day 202643 min ago