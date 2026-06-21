/Rohit Sharma still not assured a guaranteed place in ODI setup for 2027 WC, as Gill calls it a 'Good headache' after Jaiswal scores century

"Honestly, we all know he (Jaiswal) is a phenomenal player and it's not easy for any player. If all the players are available, he is the unfortunate one who sometimes misses out and because Virat bhai was not available in this series, he had the opportunity. He got a couple of games and he played really well today. So hopefully, he will continue the form and he will continue to keep grabbing the opportunities that he gets," Gill added.