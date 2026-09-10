/Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Agarkar amidst rumours? 'NON COMMITTAL?' T-Shirt goes viral

The phrase was not entirely new for Rohit. At a DP World event, the India star had previously responded to the 'non-committal' description by telling fans: 'you got to commit to watch,' a remark that was widely viewed as his light-hearted answer to the debate surrounding his future. The latest T-shirt has therefore been interpreted by many fans as another playful reference to the episode. At the same time, it could simply be part of the promotional campaign for Rohit's upcoming Sony LIV programme, with the provocative wording naturally suited to generating discussion online.