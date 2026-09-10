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Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Agarkar amidst rumours? 'NON COMMITTAL?' T-Shirt goes viral

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma recently sparked online chatter by wearing a plain white shirt featuring the text 'NON COMMITTAL?'. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Agarkar amidst rumours? 'NON COMMITTAL?' T-Shirt goes viral
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Agarkar amidst rumours? 'NON COMMITTAL?' T-Shirt goes viral
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