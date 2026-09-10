/Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Agarkar amidst rumours? 'NON COMMITTAL?' T-Shirt goes viral

Rohit Sharma appears to have found a cheeky way to revisit one of the most talked about phrases surrounding his international future. The former India captain was recently seen wearing a white T-shirt with the words 'NON COMMITTAL?' printed prominently on it. The picture quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with many linking the phrase to a comment made by chief selector Ajit Agarkar about Rohit and Virat Kohli's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The timing has added another layer to the viral moment, as Rohit is currently preparing for his television entertainment debut with Sony LIV's Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. The show is scheduled to begin streaming on September 19, 2026. Sony LIV's official listing confirms the September 19 streaming date.
Why The 'Non Committal' Phrase Matters
The words on Rohit's shirt have a clear connection to the October 4, 2025 press conference at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Agarkar was addressing the media after India announced its 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia. During the interaction, the chief selector discussed the uncertainty surrounding Rohit and Kohli's participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Agarkar revealed that both senior batters were 'non-committal' about playing in the tournament. Shubman Gill was also announced as India's new ODI captain, replacing Rohit.
The captaincy change was part of a broader planning decision involving Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. Agarkar explained that managing three separate captains across formats was difficult from a planning perspective.
He also indicated that Rohit and Kohli had been encouraged to play domestic cricket whenever their international commitments allowed, with the Vijay Hazare Trophy mentioned in that context.
Rohit Sharma wearing non committal T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/Cvw8CDyoGN— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2026
Rohit Had Already Responded To The Remark
The phrase was not entirely new for Rohit. At a DP World event, the India star had previously responded to the 'non-committal' description by telling fans: 'you got to commit to watch,' a remark that was widely viewed as his light-hearted answer to the debate surrounding his future. The latest T-shirt has therefore been interpreted by many fans as another playful reference to the episode. At the same time, it could simply be part of the promotional campaign for Rohit's upcoming Sony LIV programme, with the provocative wording naturally suited to generating discussion online.
Rohit And Kohli's ODI Future Remains A Talking Point
By October 2025, Rohit and Kohli had already retired from Test cricket and T20 internationals, leaving ODI cricket as their only remaining international format. Rohit retired from T20Is after India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, while both players ended their Test careers following India's 2024-25 tour of Australia.
Rohit had also remained an important contributor in India's successful Champions Trophy campaign. He scored 180 runs in the tournament, including 76 in the final against New Zealand in Dubai, where India secured victory and ended a 10-year ICC trophy drought. Agarkar later made it clear that neither Rohit nor Kohli would be placed 'on trial' during India's Australia ODI series. He also maintained that the question of their participation in the 2027 World Cup was not something that needed to be settled at that stage.
The 2027 ODI World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. For now, the question of whether Rohit or Kohli will be part of that tournament remains unresolved.
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