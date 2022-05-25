Team India captain Rohit Sharma, who had a horror run in IPL 2022, both as a captain and as a batter for Mumbai Indians is finally taking a break with his family ahead of India’s one-off Test against England in July. Rohit Sharma is currently vacationing in an exclusive Maldives resort with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira after MI crashed out of the IPL 2022 by finishing dead last in the league stages.

After an exhausting two months, Rohit is now in Maldives to recharge his batteries. The India captain shared an Instagram post with his wife Ritika Sajdeh in Maldives and was seen spending peace time.

“This is all I need for the next few days…. #DiscoverSoneva #ExperienceSoneva #SonevaJani @discoversoneva This is all I need for the next few days…. #DiscoverSoneva #ExperienceSoneva #SonevaJani @discoversoneva,” was the caption on the post.

Rohit is often seen spending time with family and even travels to different destinations to have his peace. Rohit has been spotted traveling to the Santiago Bernabeu, home of 13-time European Champions Real Madrid.

The Indian opener has already been rested for the South Africa tour of India. The five-match T20I series has seen senior players being rested, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit will travel with head coach Rahul Dravid on 15th or 16th June in order to prepare for the England series. With a long IPL 2022 campaign coming to an end, Rohit has taken full advantage of the rest period and travelled to Maldives.

For the first time in his IPL career, Rohit Sharma had failed to score even a single half-century in a season. In the Mumbai Indians’ final league match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Rohit continued his dismal run in the ongoing IPL 2022, as he was dismissed for 2 off 13.

He was caught by Shardul Thakur at mid-on off an Anrich Nortje delivery. However, Mumbai Indians won the match by five wickets and ended a disappointing IPL season on a high. The ‘Hitman’, as Rohit is known by fans, ended a sub-par IPL 2022 with the bat with 268 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.14. His individual best score this season is 48.

(with ANI inputs)