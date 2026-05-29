Rohit Sharma to decide next MI captain as owners gives him the charge, Hardik all set to 'seek a transfer' and exit : Report

Mumbai Indians are facing an unprecedented internal crisis. Hardik Pandya is not just set to be stripped of the captaincy, according to a report by NDTV, he is actively looking to leave the franchise altogether following a serious breakdown in his relationship with the management. After securing just four wins from 14 games in IPL 2026, MI have reportedly made their decision on Pandya's leadership role. What happens next, however, is where things get genuinely fascinating.

Rohit Sharma Set to Play Key Role in Captaincy Decision

Sources close to the development have revealed that the next Mumbai Indians captain will not be chosen without one man's approval Rohit Sharma. The MI management, burned by the optics and consequences of replacing Rohit with Hardik ahead of the 2024 season, are determined not to repeat the same mistake. The franchise's biggest name will play an instrumental role in vetting and endorsing whoever wears the armband next.

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"The next Mumbai Indians captain will be the one who has the blessings of Rohit Sharma. Mumbai realise the mistake they have made. But it will not be Rohit himself," a source described as one of the top coaches and former India players confirmed as quoted by NDTV.

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Rohit Sharma Won't Return as Mumbai Indians Captain

That last line is crucial. Despite Rohit's elevated role in the decision-making process, a return to the captaincy for the five-time IPL-winning skipper is completely off the table. His involvement will be as a kingmaker, not as the king himself.

Hardik Pandya Expected to Seek IPL Transfer

The picture around Pandya's future is equally definitive. While some reports had suggested MI's management was still weighing their options regarding his continued presence in the squad, the source painted a far clearer picture of what is likely to unfold.

"Hardik will seek a transfer. It is not just about captaincy but about personal realities as well. Can you work for a company when you don't have a good relation with the management?" the source added, making it evident that the rift between Pandya and the franchise runs far deeper than on-field results alone.

Could Mumbai Indians Have Brought Ashish Nehra Too?

The question of whether MI could have done things differently was also raised. When asked if the franchise should have made an effort to bring Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra along when they acquired Hardik Pandya through a trade, the source was pragmatic.

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"No franchise can poach coach and captain from the other franchise. Why would Ashish Nehra come?" he said, acknowledging the structural limitations of how IPL franchise politics operate.

Major Changes Expected at Mumbai Indians Ahead of IPL 2027

The full picture of Hardik Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians is expected to become clearer within the next couple of weeks. What is already certain is that a chapter is closing and for the first time in years, Rohit Sharma will have a direct hand in writing the next one.

Reasons he is getting sacked

Pandya's sacking stems from a toxic combination of failures, MI finishing ninth with just 4 wins, a powerplay averaging a dismal 8.5 runs per over while the league crossed 10, coaching staff allegations that senior players repeatedly ignored data-backed recommendations, and a dressing room that never truly accepted his leadership. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah are the frontrunners to replace him.