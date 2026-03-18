Rohit Sharma to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026? Head coach confirms major role change for 'HITMAN'; Know here

As the Indian Premier League 2026 approaches, Mahela Jayawardene has provided clarity on how Rohit Sharma might be used in the upcoming season. The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Managing Workload and Player Fitness

Reflecting on the 2025 season, Jayawardene highlighted that Rohit Sharma’s playing time was carefully managed due to minor injuries. He primarily featured as a specialist batter last year and played sparingly in the field during bowling innings.

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“Ro… the way we managed him last year… He had a few niggles so we just needed to manage that,” Jayawardene explained.

This careful management ensures that Rohit remains at peak fitness for critical matches throughout the season.

Strategic Influence on the Field

For IPL 2026, the coaching staff aims to see Rohit take a more active role on the field. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh noted that captain Hardik Pandya could benefit from Rohit’s experience being consistently present during matches.

“The thing is he’s still making a huge impact on the team whether he’s on the field or not. But, definitely, this year, I want to keep him more on the field as much as I can,” Jayawardene stated.

However, the final decision will depend on match situations and substitution timing.

The All-Rounder Dilemma

Jayawardene humorously pointed out the tactical challenges of having multiple all-rounders in the squad. Players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, being specialist batters, are natural candidates for the Impact Player role, allowing captains more flexibility with bowling options.

“If you look at it, most of our guys are all rounders… The 2 guys are not all rounders at the moment are Rohit and Surya. So, can you help me with that decision-making process?”

Despite limited fielding last season, Rohit remained a cornerstone of MI’s batting lineupMarch 29: MI vs KKR – 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 4: DC vs MI – 3:30 PM IST, Arun Jaitley Stadium

April 7: RR vs MI – 7:30 PM IST, Barsapara Cricket Stadium

April 12: MI vs RCB – 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians Squad Highlights for 2026

The 2026 MI roster features a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talent. Key players include:

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya

This balance provides depth and flexibility for both batting and bowling strategies.

Impact Player Rule and Tactical Implications

The Impact Player rule allows teams to substitute one player at any point during a match. While it enhances tactical flexibility, it also raises questions about the development of genuine all-rounders. Rohit Sharma’s usage under this rule will be closely watched, as MI seeks to maximize his explosive impact at the top of the order.

Rohit Sharma’s Form and Expectations

Despite limited fielding last season, Rohit remained a cornerstone of MI’s batting lineup. The team hopes he will continue to provide aggressive starts and strategic guidance throughout IPL 2026.