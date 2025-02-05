Rohit Sharma To Leave India Captaincy After Champions Trophy? BCCI Seeks Clarity From India Opener

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma is under the scanner after a below-average tour of Australia, where he scored only 31 runs in 3 Tests. After a lot of criticisms, Rohit benched himself for the fifth and final Test in Sydney last month. However, star India batter has managed to save his captaincy of the ODI side till the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

After captaining the Indian team in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final and T20 World Cup 2024 title, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has trusted Rohit Sharma to perform in the Champions Trophy 2025. As per reports, the BCCI selectors asked Rohit about his future plans after the Champions Trophy.

“The selectors and people in the board had this discussion with Rohit around the time of the last selection meeting. He has been told that he needs to decide how he wants to plan his future after the Champions Trophy. The team management has certain plans going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the ODI World Cup. They want to ensure everyone is on the same page for a smoother transition,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

The Indian team selectors have appointed Shubman Gill as the vice-caption for the three-match ODI series against England starting in Nagpur on Thursday. The reports further stated that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be in contention to get back the captaincy of the team.

“Bumrah’s chances of a long Test series or completing a full season will always be in doubt. The selectors may want a more stable option. Gill has been seen as a captaincy prospect but his returns in Test cricket have been average. could also be a strong candidate and maybe someone like Yashashvi Jaiswal can be groomed for the role,” the BCCI source told TOI.