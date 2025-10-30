Is Rohit Sharma preparing to reunite with his long-time friend and mentor Abhishek Nayar at the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026? The franchise’s latest social media activity has triggered widespread speculation among fans about a possible shift for the former Mumbai Indians captain. Reports indicate that Abhishek Nayar is all set to be appointed as the next head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2026 season. Sources suggest that the franchise informed Nayar of the decision last week and an official announcement is expected soon.

Nayar will replace Chandrakant Pandit as head coach. He has previously worked in the KKR setup as assistant coach and also held a key role at the KKR Academy. Known across Indian cricket circles for his developmental approach, Nayar has played a major part in shaping several leading players such as Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. His talent identification skills are considered among the best in the domestic circuit.

ALSO READ - Endgame Begins? Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Final ODI Run Before 2027 WORLD CUP- Full 21 Matches Schedule Inside

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma’s Strong Bond with Abhishek Nayar

Rohit and Nayar share a close professional and personal bond. Nayar played a central role in Rohit’s fitness transformation at the age of 38. According to Nayar, Rohit felt insecure after some of his pictures appearing bulky went viral online, which pushed him to commit intensely toward fitness.

Before the Australia tour, Rohit and Nayar were frequently seen training together in gyms and on the field. The results were visible. Rohit returned leaner and stronger and topped the run charts in the ODI series in Australia. After a quiet first match, he scored 73 in the second game and an unbeaten 121 in the third, earning the Player of the Series award. His performances also elevated him to the No.1 position in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings for the first time in his career.

KKR’s Social Media Reply Fuels Transfer Rumours

As Rohit achieved the top ODI ranking, KKR congratulated him on X with the message:

"Top of the world and well deserved. Congratulations, Rohit."

A fan replied:

"To confirm samjhun??"

indirectly asking if Rohit was joining KKR.

KKR responded:

"CONFIRM World No.1 Men's ODI Batter."

The fan then concluded the exchange by saying:

"Means Hitman araha h KKR me."

KKR is giving all the hits that Rohit Sharma is joining them. pic.twitter.com/Jl96KZpjhB — (@SelflessCricket) October 29, 2025

This brief interaction ignited a wave of speculation online, especially with Nayar’s elevation to the head coach position around the same time.

While there is no official word on Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians, the timing and context of the franchise’s message have made fans wonder if a major IPL transfer twist could be on the horizon.