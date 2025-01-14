Rohit Sharma To Play Ranji Trophy? Indian Captain To Join Mumbai Practice Session Today Alongside Rahane, Iyer, Shardul

India's Test captain, Rohit Sharma, is looking to regain his form in red-ball cricket by training with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team. After a dismal outing in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Down Under, where he managed just 31 runs across three Tests, Rohit has expressed his interest in working on his game at the domestic level.

Rohit's Return To Domestic Cricket

PTI reported on Monday, January 13, that Rohit has approached Mumbai’s head coach, Omkar Salavi, to join the team’s training sessions ahead of their next Ranji Trophy match, scheduled to begin on January 23 against Jammu and Kashmir. A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official confirmed the development, stating that while Rohit’s availability for the match is yet to be confirmed, he is expected to attend training on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old batter last represented Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh. His decision to reconnect with domestic cricket aligns with advice from former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who emphasized the importance of red-ball cricket in regaining form.

Poor Performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit’s performances in the BGT against Australia were underwhelming, with scores of 3, 9, 10, 3, and 6. His struggles with the bat led to him stepping down from the final Test in Sydney, where he handed over captaincy duties to Jasprit Bumrah.

The decision to sit out the crucial match sparked speculation about his future in the longest format. However, Rohit firmly dismissed retirement rumors, stating during an interaction with the official broadcaster:

"I have not retired. I stood down, that is what I would say. I am not able to score runs, and we needed a player with form for such an important match."

He further clarified that his decision was based on the team’s need for in-form players, given the collective batting struggles during the series.

Rohit's Meeting With BCCI

Upon returning from Australia, Rohit attended a meeting with BCCI President Roger Binny and newly elected secretary Devajit Saikia. According to sources, the board discussed India’s recent performances and sought inputs from Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir on plans to improve the team’s Test fortunes.

Will Rohit Sharma Play For Mumbai In Next Ranji Trophy Match?

As Mumbai prepares for their next Ranji Trophy encounter, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma's training sessions and his potential return to domestic cricket. Whether or not he plays in the match, this move reflects his determination to work on his game and contribute effectively to India’s Test side in the future.