/Rohit Sharma to quit Cricket for hosting reality TV? New show sparks retirement rumours

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is transitioning into the entertainment industry, with plans to launch a new series on Sony Entertainment Television and its streaming platform, SonyLIV. This upcoming project is slated for a September release, marking a significant step for the 39-year-old athlete as he navigates the period following his retirement from T20 Internationals in June 2024 and Test cricket in May 2025. While Sony has maintained a level of secrecy regarding the specific format and title of the production, the network has officially confirmed his role as a presenter and anchor.
Uncertain ODI future
This career shift arrives amidst persistent questions regarding Sharma’s future in the One Day International format. The narrative surrounding his place in the national squad intensified during India’s recent tour of England, where reports suggested the third ODI at Lord’s could be his final appearance in the blue jersey. These rumors were exacerbated by his underwhelming performances in the first two matches of the series, where he recorded scores of 11 and 26.
Stage ready. Cameras ready. See you soon. @SonyTV @SonyLIV #Collab pic.twitter.com/ozvvWIpQNF— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 10, 2026
Lord's heroics
However, the veteran batter responded to the scrutiny with a commanding performance in the series finale, scoring 138 runs off 110 balls. Despite his historic innings, which made him the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord’s, India fell 27 runs short of the 388-run target set by England, resulting in a 2-1 series defeat. Although BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly stated that the captain remained part of the board's future plans, uncertainty regarding his inclusion in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad persists, with reports indicating a divide between team selectors and senior BCCI officials over his long-term role.
Teaser sparks buzz
Sony Pictures Networks India has leaned into Sharma's status as a cultural figure by utilizing his widely circulated "garden" anecdote for promotional material. The reference stems from a viral moment where he was captured on stump microphones instructing fielders, "Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega" to encourage higher intensity. A teaser released in May featured fans pestering the cricketer to recite the line, showing him growing increasingly annoyed.
In a more recent promotional clip shared on social media, Sharma is seen behind the scenes overseeing camera positioning and production logistics, appearing ready to begin his new endeavor. Referencing the impact of his earlier viral comments, he notes in the teaser, "These two lines I uttered have become so viral, imagine what will happen when my show comes out." While the network has billed this as its "Biggest Entertainment Debut," audiences must wait until September to see the final product.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.