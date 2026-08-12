Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Rohit Sharma to quit Cricket for hosting reality TV? New show sparks retirement rumours

Rohit Sharma to quit Cricket for hosting reality TV? New show sparks retirement rumours

This upcoming project is slated for a September release, marking a significant step for the 39-year-old athlete as he navigates the period following his retirement from T20 Internationals in June 2024 and Test cricket in May 2025.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Rohit Sharma to quit Cricket for hosting reality TV? New show sparks retirement rumours
Image Credit: Credits - screengrab

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rohit Sharma to quit Cricket for hosting reality TV? New show sparks retirement rumours
2
3
4
5