Rohit Sharma To Retire From ODI Cricket If India Loses Champions Trophy Final: Report

Champions Trophy 2025: With India set to face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai, speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma’s future in ODI cricket has gained momentum. A report in Dainik Jagran has quoted a BCCI source stating that the Indian skipper might retire from ODIs if India loses the final. However, if India wins, his decision remains uncertain.

Rohit, who turns 38 in two months, has already retired from T20Is and is currently focusing on ODIs and Tests. India’s next Test assignment is against England in June, while their next major ODI tournament is the 2027 ODI World Cup. Given the long gap between these tournaments, discussions about a potential transition in leadership have intensified.

Potential Captaincy Change on the Cards

If India lifts the Champions Trophy, Rohit is expected to step down as captain but may continue as a player. According to reports, the BCCI could hand over the ODI captaincy to either Hardik Pandya or Shubman Gill while allowing Rohit to play as a senior member of the squad. The final decision, however, will rest entirely on Rohit.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Advice to Rohit

Amid these speculations, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged Rohit to build longer innings rather than focusing solely on quick starts. Gavaskar believes Rohit’s ability to bat deep into an innings could have a massive impact on India’s total.

“If he bats for 25 overs, India will be around 180-200. Imagine if they have lost only a couple of wickets by then; they could reach 350 or more,” Gavaskar told India Today.

He added that while an aggressive approach is Rohit’s strength, he should balance it with discretion to maximize his impact.

Rohit’s Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit has had an underwhelming tournament so far, with scores of 20, 15, 28, and a highest of 41 against Bangladesh. His tendency to go for quick runs has often led to early dismissals. Gavaskar emphasized that the Indian skipper should not be content with brief cameos of 25-30 runs.

“As a batter, are you happy with scoring 25-30 runs? You shouldn’t be! Your impact on the team will be even greater if you bat for 25 overs instead of just seven, eight, or nine overs,” Gavaskar stated.

Final Decision Rests with Rohit

As India prepares for the Champions Trophy final, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma. Will he walk away from ODIs if India loses, or will he continue playing as a non-captain if they win? The outcome of the final on Sunday could determine the future of one of India’s most successful limited-overs batters.