Rohit Sharma To Undergo Hamstring Surgery After IPL 2025: Eyes Set On 2027 ODI World Cup

India cricket captain Rohit Sharma is gearing up for a significant phase in his career. After years of managing a nagging left hamstring injury, the Mumbai Indians skipper is expected to undergo surgery soon after the conclusion of IPL 2025. This strategic move aims to ensure Rohit is fully fit and battle-ready for the much-anticipated 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.

The Long-Standing Hamstring Issue Affecting Rohit Sharma’s Game

For nearly five years, Rohit Sharma has been quietly battling a hamstring problem that has subtly but surely affected his on-field performances. The injury, which he managed through sheer grit and leadership responsibilities, has increasingly limited his mobility and stamina during long innings. Critics have often pointed to his recent struggles to convert starts into big scores, especially in formats demanding prolonged concentration and physical endurance.

Rohit’s decision to retire from Test cricket and later from T20 internationals appears to be aligned with his plan to focus solely on ODIs — particularly the 2027 World Cup — while prioritizing his health. The upcoming surgery is a critical step toward resolving his fitness concerns once and for all.

Why Now? Timing the Surgery for Maximum Recovery

With IPL 2025 wrapping up and India’s ODI schedule relatively light for the remainder of the year, this window presents the perfect opportunity for Rohit to undergo hamstring surgery. Unlike the intense demands of multi-format captaincy and the gruelling T20 schedule, focusing exclusively on ODIs allows Rohit to take the necessary recovery time without the pressure to rush back onto the field.

A source close to the team told CricBlogger, “If Rohit wants to play the 2027 World Cup at his best, this is the right time to get the surgery done. He has been putting it off for years due to leadership duties, but now the schedule allows him to recover fully.”

Based on his previous injury history — including a right upper quadriceps tendon surgery in 2016 with a three-month recovery — experts expect Rohit will require roughly three to four months to return to peak fitness post-hamstring surgery.

Impact on Rohit Sharma’s IPL 2025 and Indian Team

Currently leading the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, Rohit has been utilized more as an impact player rather than a full-time fielder, likely due to his hamstring limitations. While official confirmation linking his hamstring injury to his reduced fielding time is absent, insiders believe the injury has influenced his fielding workload and possibly his batting consistency.

During the ongoing IPL and the recent international fixtures against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia, Rohit’s performance curve has shown signs of struggle, reinforcing the narrative of the injury’s toll on his game.