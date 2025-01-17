Rohit Sharma Trains Hard Ahead Of Champions Trophy, Brings Out His Trademark Pull Shot - WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma has been working hard in the nets for the upcoming ODI series against England and the much-awaited 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be played from February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE.

In a video posted by Rohit on his Instagram account, the 37-year-old was seen honing his white-ball skills. He was seen playing his signature shots, including flicks, drives, lofted hits, and pulls against the white ball during a training session.

Notably, Rohit had a disappointing tour of Australia as skipper as well as a batter. He managed just 31 runs across three Tests during his time Down Under and was forced to drop himself from the series-deciding fifth and final Test in Sydney due to his poor form.

Rohit handed over the leadership duties to Jasprit Bumrah in that game, sparking widespread speculations about his future. However, in an interview to the host broadcaster of the series, Rohit asserted that he was not going anywhere.

In a bid to rediscover his form, the Indian skipper has been training with Mumbai's Ranji squad in the lead-up to the start of the second phase of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai face Jammu and Kashmir on January 23, but Rohit's participation in the match remains in doubt.

Watch Rohit Sharma's Practice Video

Rohit Sharma To Lead India At Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is set to continue as India's ODI captain in the upcoming Champions Trophy and series against England. This was confirmed when the BCCI announced Rohit will sit in as captain at the press conference scheduled for January 18, when the squads for the Champions Trophy and the ODIs against England will be announced.

India will start their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.