Rohit Sharma viral video: Watch MI star’s hilarious party popper fail that left Suryakumar Yadav in splits during IPL 2026
Rohit Sharma’s funny MI ad shoot video goes viral after his 78 vs KKR. Watch what happened with the party popper.
- Rohit Sharma’s viral video blends humor and timing, amplifying engagement after a match-winning knock.
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- The MI vs KKR thriller provided the perfect backdrop for the clip to explode across social media.
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- Rohit’s off-field personality continues to strengthen his brand beyond cricket performance.
Trending Photos
A light-hearted behind-the-scenes clip featuring Rohit Sharma has gone viral just days after Mumbai Indians’ thrilling IPL 2026 win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The video, shot during a Mumbai Indians ad campaign, shows Rohit hilariously struggling with a party popper, leaving teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton in splits. The timing of the clip, right after Rohit’s match-winning knock, has amplified its reach across social media.
- Ro makes everything in fun mode. pic.twitter.com/yWN2Yy4qny— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2026
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What exactly happens in the viral video?
The clip is pure chaos, and that’s exactly why it’s trending.
- Rohit attempts to burst a party popper but fails on the first try
- He resets and tries again… fails again
- Suryakumar Yadav bursts into laughter in the background
- On the third attempt, Rohit finally pops it but gets startled himself
- In the final moment, Ryan Rickelton gets scared by the blast, triggering Rohit’s loud laughter
The sequence captures Rohit’s unfiltered personality, a side fans rarely see during high-pressure matches.
Why this video is blowing up now
The virality isn’t accidental. It’s driven by context and timing.
- Rohit had just smashed 78 off 38 balls against KKR
- Mumbai Indians pulled off a high-scoring chase of 221+
- Fans were already engaging heavily with MI content post-match
This clip humanizes a player often seen as composed and tactical, making it highly shareable.
MI vs KKR: Match context that adds fuel to the buzz
The viral moment gains extra traction because of what happened on the field.
Match summary – IPL 2026, 2nd Match
Venue: Wankhede Stadium
Result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets
Key highlights
Kolkata Knight Riders – 220/4 (20 overs)
Ajinkya Rahane: 67 (40)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 51 (29)
Rinku Singh: 33* (21)
Mumbai Indians – 224/4 (19.1 overs)
Ryan Rickelton: 81 (43)
Rohit Sharma: 78 (38)
Hardik Pandya: 18* (11)
Mumbai’s chase was clinical. Rohit set the tone early, while Rickelton ensured momentum never dropped.
The Rohit Sharma effect: performance + personality
Rohit’s appeal has always gone beyond numbers. This moment reinforces why.
- On-field: aggressive, composed, match-defining
- Off-field: spontaneous, humorous, relatable
For Mumbai Indians, this duality is a branding asset. It boosts engagement, strengthens fan connection, and keeps the franchise culturally relevant beyond match days.
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