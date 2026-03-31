Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3032220https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/rohit-sharma-viral-video-watch-mi-star-s-hilarious-party-popper-fail-that-left-suryakumar-yadav-in-splits-during-ipl-2026-3032220.html
NewsCricketRohit Sharma viral video: Watch MI star’s hilarious party popper fail that left Suryakumar Yadav in splits during IPL 2026
ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit Sharma viral video: Watch MI star’s hilarious party popper fail that left Suryakumar Yadav in splits during IPL 2026

Rohit Sharma’s funny MI ad shoot video goes viral after his 78 vs KKR. Watch what happened with the party popper.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rohit Sharma’s viral video blends humor and timing, amplifying engagement after a match-winning knock.
  • The MI vs KKR thriller provided the perfect backdrop for the clip to explode across social media.
  • Rohit’s off-field personality continues to strengthen his brand beyond cricket performance.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rohit Sharma viral video: Watch MI star’s hilarious party popper fail that left Suryakumar Yadav in splits during IPL 2026Rohit Sharma’s hilarious party popper fail with Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton is breaking the internet after MI’s win vs KKR Photo Credit – X

A light-hearted behind-the-scenes clip featuring Rohit Sharma has gone viral just days after Mumbai Indians’ thrilling IPL 2026 win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The video, shot during a Mumbai Indians ad campaign, shows Rohit hilariously struggling with a party popper, leaving teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton in splits. The timing of the clip, right after Rohit’s match-winning knock, has amplified its reach across social media.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi age fraud controversy reignites as Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy scores fastest fifty of IPL 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What exactly happens in the viral video?

The clip is pure chaos, and that’s exactly why it’s trending.

  • Rohit attempts to burst a party popper but fails on the first try
  • He resets and tries again… fails again
  • Suryakumar Yadav bursts into laughter in the background
  • On the third attempt, Rohit finally pops it but gets startled himself
  • In the final moment, Ryan Rickelton gets scared by the blast, triggering Rohit’s loud laughter

The sequence captures Rohit’s unfiltered personality, a side fans rarely see during high-pressure matches.

Why this video is blowing up now

The virality isn’t accidental. It’s driven by context and timing.

  • Rohit had just smashed 78 off 38 balls against KKR
  • Mumbai Indians pulled off a high-scoring chase of 221+
  • Fans were already engaging heavily with MI content post-match

This clip humanizes a player often seen as composed and tactical, making it highly shareable.

MI vs KKR: Match context that adds fuel to the buzz

The viral moment gains extra traction because of what happened on the field.

Match summary – IPL 2026, 2nd Match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

Result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets

Key highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders – 220/4 (20 overs)

Ajinkya Rahane: 67 (40)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 51 (29)

Rinku Singh: 33* (21)

Mumbai Indians – 224/4 (19.1 overs)

Ryan Rickelton: 81 (43)

Rohit Sharma: 78 (38)

Hardik Pandya: 18* (11)

Mumbai’s chase was clinical. Rohit set the tone early, while Rickelton ensured momentum never dropped.

The Rohit Sharma effect: performance + personality

Rohit’s appeal has always gone beyond numbers. This moment reinforces why.

  • On-field: aggressive, composed, match-defining
  • Off-field: spontaneous, humorous, relatable

For Mumbai Indians, this duality is a branding asset. It boosts engagement, strengthens fan connection, and keeps the franchise culturally relevant beyond match days.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
RR vs CSK: Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams third fastest IPL fifty
Middle East Tensions
US Iran tensions rise as ground war plans signal dangerous escalation
shoe rack
Classic Shoe Racks From Amazon
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL 2026: Vaibhav's blistering 52 helps Rajasthan thrash CSK by 8 wickets
Ambati Rayudu
Rayudu hits out at Cricket Australia over Green's bowling restriction for KKR
Iran-US war
Trump claims progress in Iran talks, but Tehran stays silent
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman
PM Modi and Saudi Crown Prince discussed West Asia crisis, energy safety: MEA
Marco Rubio
'US to finish Iran fight in weeks': Marco Rubio amid fragile diplomatic talks
India GDP
India’s economy to 6.5% in FY27 despite high crude oil prices: report
India
Petrol, diesel stocks adequate, no dry-outs at LPG agencies: Govt