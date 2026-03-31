Rohit Sharma viral video: Watch MI star’s hilarious party popper fail that left Suryakumar Yadav in splits during IPL 2026

A light-hearted behind-the-scenes clip featuring Rohit Sharma has gone viral just days after Mumbai Indians’ thrilling IPL 2026 win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The video, shot during a Mumbai Indians ad campaign, shows Rohit hilariously struggling with a party popper, leaving teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton in splits. The timing of the clip, right after Rohit’s match-winning knock, has amplified its reach across social media.





- Ro makes everything in fun mode. pic.twitter.com/yWN2Yy4qny March 31, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What exactly happens in the viral video?

The clip is pure chaos, and that’s exactly why it’s trending.

Rohit attempts to burst a party popper but fails on the first try

He resets and tries again… fails again

Suryakumar Yadav bursts into laughter in the background

On the third attempt, Rohit finally pops it but gets startled himself

In the final moment, Ryan Rickelton gets scared by the blast, triggering Rohit’s loud laughter

The sequence captures Rohit’s unfiltered personality, a side fans rarely see during high-pressure matches.

Why this video is blowing up now

The virality isn’t accidental. It’s driven by context and timing.

Rohit had just smashed 78 off 38 balls against KKR

Mumbai Indians pulled off a high-scoring chase of 221+

Fans were already engaging heavily with MI content post-match

This clip humanizes a player often seen as composed and tactical, making it highly shareable.

MI vs KKR: Match context that adds fuel to the buzz

The viral moment gains extra traction because of what happened on the field.

Match summary – IPL 2026, 2nd Match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

Result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets

Key highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders – 220/4 (20 overs)

Ajinkya Rahane: 67 (40)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 51 (29)

Rinku Singh: 33* (21)

Mumbai Indians – 224/4 (19.1 overs)

Ryan Rickelton: 81 (43)

Rohit Sharma: 78 (38)

Hardik Pandya: 18* (11)

Mumbai’s chase was clinical. Rohit set the tone early, while Rickelton ensured momentum never dropped.

The Rohit Sharma effect: performance + personality

Rohit’s appeal has always gone beyond numbers. This moment reinforces why.

On-field: aggressive, composed, match-defining

Off-field: spontaneous, humorous, relatable

For Mumbai Indians, this duality is a branding asset. It boosts engagement, strengthens fan connection, and keeps the franchise culturally relevant beyond match days.