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Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli back together for WI ODIs, picture breaks Internet

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in India’s ODI setup on Thursday as the two senior batters took part in the team’s opening practice session ahead of the three match series against West Indies.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli back together for WI ODIs, picture breaks Internet
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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