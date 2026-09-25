/Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli back together for WI ODIs, picture breaks Internet

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in India’s ODI setup on Thursday as the two senior batters took part in the team’s opening practice session ahead of the three match series against West Indies.
The reunion at the Greenfield International Stadium comes with both players returning to international action after a break of more than two months. India will begin the series against West Indies at the same venue on Sunday, September 27, with the contest scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST. Current fixture listings confirm the opening ODI and the subsequent games in Guwahati and New Chandigarh.
Kohli, Rohit Begin Preparations
Kohli appeared particularly busy during his net session, producing several of the shots that have become familiar throughout his ODI career. According to the training report, he stepped out to hit Kuldeep Yadav over mid wicket before following it up with a straight driven six against Naman Dhir. Rohit trained in the second group after rain briefly interrupted proceedings. The former India captain also asked Prasidh Krishna to bowl short, giving an indication of the type of pace and conditions he was preparing to face against the West Indies.
The squad’s scheduled practice window ran from approximately 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST as India used the session to settle into the conditions ahead of the opening game.
Both Rohit and Kohli had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram by Thursday, joining ODI captain Shubman Gill and the rest of the squad. The return of the experienced pair is among the major talking points of a series that forms part of India’s preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.
India, West Indies ODI Schedule
The first ODI will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. The second match is scheduled for September 30 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, also known as ACA Stadium, in Guwahati. The final ODI will be played on October 3 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. All three games begin at 2:00 PM IST.
The five match T20I series will follow from October 6 in Lucknow and conclude on October 17 in Bengaluru.
Squads And Selection Picture
India’s ODI squad comprises Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj and Auqib Nabi.
Naman Dhir and Auqib Nabi have received maiden ODI call ups, while Ravindra Jadeja returns to the format. Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan are with India’s Asian Games squad, while Hardik Pandya is not fully fit.
West Indies will be led by Shai Hope (c & wk), with Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales completing the squad.
Where To Watch India Vs West Indies
In India, the ODI series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in English, Hindi and regional commentary. Digital coverage will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
For Rohit and Kohli, Sunday’s opener represents the next step in their continuing ODI careers, while Gill’s side gets another opportunity to develop its combination ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
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