/Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli back together for WI ODIs, picture breaks Internet

Kohli appeared particularly busy during his net session, producing several of the shots that have become familiar throughout his ODI career. According to the training report, he stepped out to hit Kuldeep Yadav over mid wicket before following it up with a straight driven six against Naman Dhir. Rohit trained in the second group after rain briefly interrupted proceedings. The former India captain also asked Prasidh Krishna to bowl short, giving an indication of the type of pace and conditions he was preparing to face against the West Indies.