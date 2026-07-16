Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli create history, become India's third-highest partnership across formats

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli create history, become India's third-highest partnership across formats

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli created history during the second ODI against England by becoming India's third-highest partnership across all formats. The veteran duo surpassed Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid's tally of 7,626 runs, with only Sachin Tendulkar's partnerships with Ganguly and Dravid now ahead of them.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli create history, become India's third-highest partnership across formats
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli create history, become India's third-highest partnership across formats
Rohit Sharma1 min ago
2
Jammu and Kashmir6 min ago
3
Samantha Ruth Prabhu9 min ago
4
Auto news16 min ago
5
Central Bureau of Investigation53 min ago