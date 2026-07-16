India's batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added another milestone to their illustrious careers by becoming India's third-highest partnership across all formats during the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.
The experienced duo went past the celebrated partnership of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, moving into third place on India's all-time list for the most partnership runs across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have now amassed 8,008 partnership runs across international cricket, overtaking the 7,626 runs scored by the Ganguly-Dravid pair. Only two iconic Indian partnerships now remain ahead of them, Sachin Tendulkar with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar with Rahul Dravid.
Most partnership runs for India across all formats
Partnership Runs
Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly 12,400
Sachin Tendulkar - Rahul Dravid 11,037
Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli 8,008
Sourav Ganguly - Rahul Dravid 7,626
Virender Sehwag - Gautam Gambhir 7,199
With both players continuing in India's ODI setup, Rohit and Kohli have the opportunity to further strengthen their position and close the gap on the legendary pairs above them.
Earlier, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI, hoping the grass-covered surface at Sophia Gardens would provide assistance to his pace attack.
India, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after their six-wicket win at Edgbaston, were forced into one change as Ishan Kishan replaced the ill KL Rahul in the playing XI.
Speaking at the toss, India captain Shubman Gill admitted he would also have preferred to bowl first but backed his side to produce another complete performance. "We would have bowled first as well. We had a near-perfect game last time and hopefully we can put together another strong performance. KL Rahul is unavailable due to illness, so Ishan Kishan comes into the side," Gill said.
Brook explained England's decision to field first and stressed the need for improved execution after the opening ODI defeat. "There's a nice covering of grass, so hopefully there'll be a bit of seam movement. We fought really well in the last game and we need more of that today," Brook said.
Having taken a 1-0 lead with a commanding victory in Birmingham, India will be looking to clinch the three-match ODI series with one game remaining.
While Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar starred in the opening encounter, India will hope Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can convert their milestone partnership into a match-winning stand after both fell cheaply in the series opener. England, meanwhile, must win in Cardiff to keep the series alive and force a decider.
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