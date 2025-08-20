Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli Dropped From ICC ODI Rankings? Whole Internet Speculate Retirment, Know Truth Behind It

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, legendary Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been completely removed from the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, released on Wednesday. Just last week, Rohit was placed at number two and Kohli at number four. As of the August 20 update, neither appears even within the top 100, leaving fans and experts stunned.

The omission of the two icons has led to widespread speculation, particularly on social media. Both Kohli and Rohit remain active in ODI cricket and were instrumental in India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph earlier this year. Their sudden removal from the rankings appears to be an error or a technical issue within the ICC's ranking system, as neither has announced retirement, nor have they been inactive long enough to trigger exclusion under standard protocols.

ALSO READ - Just Like Asia Cup 2025, Shreyas Was Set to Be Dropped from CT 2025- Rohit Sharma Intervened

Last Featured

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last featured in ODIs during the Champions Trophy held in the UAE in February 2025. Rohit played a defining knock in the final to help India clinch their first ODI ICC trophy in a decade. Kohli, on the other hand, was crucial during the group stage matches, providing stability on turning tracks, especially at the Dubai International Stadium.

Up until the previous update, Rohit trailed only Shubman Gill in the ICC ODI batting charts. Kohli was ranked fourth with 736 rating points. In the most recent list, Shubman Gill retains the top position with 756 points, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam has moved up to second. The absence of both Kohli and Rohit from the updated rankings has been interpreted by many as a system malfunction rather than a reflection of performance or eligibility. Images of the rankings without Kohli and Rohit have gone viral, with fans expressing concern and confusion. Many took to social media to demand clarification from the ICC, while others speculated whether the move was a sign of future decisions or internal changes within Indian cricket.

Despite the silence from ICC officials on the matter, the expectation remains that the rankings will soon be corrected to reflect the actual status of the two modern-day greats.

More Likely It Is a Glitch.

Check Reactions-

VIRAT KOHLI & ROHIT SHARMA PERMANENTLY REMOVED FROM ICC ODI RANKINGS !



How Is This Possible ? pic.twitter.com/Vrpmc3cXdy — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) August 20, 2025

No Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli in the Updated ICC ODI Rankings. Looks like Retirement announcement is on the cards pic.twitter.com/hDF2VaWQSh — Ajay Ahire (@Ajayahire_cric) August 20, 2025