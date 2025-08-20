Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948910https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-dropped-from-icc-odi-rankings-whole-internet-speculate-retirment-know-truth-behind-it-2948910.html
NewsCricket
VIRAT ROHIT REMOVED FROM ICC ODI RANKINGS

Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli Dropped From ICC ODI Rankings? Whole Internet Speculate Retirment, Know Truth Behind It

The omission of the two icons has led to widespread speculation, particularly on social media. Both Kohli and Rohit remain active in ODI cricket and were instrumental in India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph earlier this year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Their sudden removal from the rankings appears to be an error or a technical issue within the ICC's ranking system.
  • Despite the silence from ICC officials on the matter, the expectation remains that the rankings will soon be corrected.
  • Up until the previous update, Rohit trailed only Shubman Gill in the ICC ODI batting charts.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli Dropped From ICC ODI Rankings? Whole Internet Speculate Retirment, Know Truth Behind ItCredits - Twitter

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, legendary Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been completely removed from the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, released on Wednesday. Just last week, Rohit was placed at number two and Kohli at number four. As of the August 20 update, neither appears even within the top 100, leaving fans and experts stunned.

The omission of the two icons has led to widespread speculation, particularly on social media. Both Kohli and Rohit remain active in ODI cricket and were instrumental in India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph earlier this year. Their sudden removal from the rankings appears to be an error or a technical issue within the ICC's ranking system, as neither has announced retirement, nor have they been inactive long enough to trigger exclusion under standard protocols.

ALSO READ - Just Like Asia Cup 2025, Shreyas Was Set to Be Dropped from CT 2025- Rohit Sharma Intervened

Last Featured

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last featured in ODIs during the Champions Trophy held in the UAE in February 2025. Rohit played a defining knock in the final to help India clinch their first ODI ICC trophy in a decade. Kohli, on the other hand, was crucial during the group stage matches, providing stability on turning tracks, especially at the Dubai International Stadium.

Up until the previous update, Rohit trailed only Shubman Gill in the ICC ODI batting charts. Kohli was ranked fourth with 736 rating points. In the most recent list, Shubman Gill retains the top position with 756 points, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam has moved up to second. The absence of both Kohli and Rohit from the updated rankings has been interpreted by many as a system malfunction rather than a reflection of performance or eligibility. Images of the rankings without Kohli and Rohit have gone viral, with fans expressing concern and confusion. Many took to social media to demand clarification from the ICC, while others speculated whether the move was a sign of future decisions or internal changes within Indian cricket.

Despite the silence from ICC officials on the matter, the expectation remains that the rankings will soon be corrected to reflect the actual status of the two modern-day greats.

More Likely It Is a Glitch.

Check Reactions- 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK