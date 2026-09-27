/Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye major ODI milestones ahead of West Indies series- Check records at stake

India's first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday could turn into a milestone-filled outing for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with both veteran batters entering the three-match series within touching distance of significant ODI landmarks.
While the spotlight will remain on India's contest against the West Indies, Rohit and Kohli have several personal milestones in sight as they continue their ODI journey ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Virat Kohli is the closest to a major milestone heading into the series. The former India captain has 14,941 ODI runs and needs just 59 more to become only the second batter to reach 15,000 runs in the format.
Sachin Tendulkar remains the only batter to have crossed the landmark so far. Kohli has scored his runs in 314 matches and 302 innings, with 54 centuries and 79 half-centuries.
The West Indies have also been one of Kohli’s most productive opponents. He has amassed 2,261 runs in 43 ODIs against them, including nine centuries and 11 fifties.
Rohit Sharma is also closing in on a major career landmark. The India opener has scored 11,895 runs in 288 ODIs and needs another 105 to become only the third Indian batter to reach 12,000 runs in the format after Tendulkar and Kohli.
Rohit is also 135 runs away from completing 10,000 ODI runs as an opener. If he gets there, he would become only the fourth opener in men's ODI cricket to achieve the feat. His record against the West Indies gives him another reason for optimism. Rohit has scored 1,613 runs in 37 ODIs against them, including three centuries and 12 fifties.
The venue could also add another layer to Kohli’s milestone chase. Kohli has played two ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram and has scored 199 runs without being dismissed. His most memorable performance at the venue came against Sri Lanka in January 2023, when he smashed an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls.
With 59 runs separating him from 15,000 ODI runs, Kohli could potentially reach the landmark at a ground where he already has an unbeaten record.
The upcoming series also gives both batters an opportunity to add to their impressive records against the Caribbean side. Kohli averages 66.50 against West Indies in ODIs, while Rohit averages 57.60. Both have scored more than 1,500 runs against the opposition.
India will begin the series with Shubman Gill as captain, while Rohit and Kohli remain key members of the ODI setup. With three matches scheduled, the West Indies series could see the veteran duo move closer to several statistical landmarks while India continue their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.
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