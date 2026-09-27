Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye major ODI milestones ahead of West Indies series- Check records at stake

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye major ODI milestones ahead of West Indies series- Check records at stake

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are closing in on several major ODI milestones as India take on West Indies in a three-match series. From 12,000 ODI runs to 15,000 runs and other landmark records, both veterans have several targets in sight.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye major ODI milestones ahead of West Indies series- Check records at stake
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye major ODI milestones ahead of West Indies series- Check records at stake
2
3
4
5