Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Hit Nets in Adelaide Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Comeback

India’s veteran duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, wasted no time bouncing back from a dismal start to their ODI comeback as they geared up for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI at the iconic Adelaide Oval. Following India’s chastening seven-wicket defeat in Perth, the two stalwarts were spotted putting in hours of net practice on Tuesday, determined to regain form and confidence ahead of Thursday’s clash.

Rohit Sharma looking at Virat Kohli when he plays the ball.

Virat Kohli looking at Rohit Sharma when he plays the ball.



Both practicing together.

Perth ODI: A Harsh Reality Check for India

The first ODI at Optus Stadium on Sunday, October 19, served as a sobering reminder of India’s batting vulnerabilities. Making their return to international cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to deliver under pressure, scoring 8 and 0 respectively. New captain Shubman Gill also struggled, managing just 10 runs, leaving India tottering at 136/9 in a rain-interrupted encounter.

Australia’s bowling unit, led by Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Owen, and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann, ensured constant pressure, sharing the spoils with two wickets each. Despite valiant lower-order efforts from KL Rahul (38 off 31) and Axar Patel (31), India fell short, allowing Mitchell Marsh’s unbeaten 46 and contributions from Josh Philippe (37) and Matt Renshaw (21)* to guide Australia to a comfortable seven-wicket win, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli: Net Sessions in Adelaide

Arriving in Adelaide with determination, Rohit and Virat focused on rectifying their batting lapses. Rohit Sharma spent a full hour in the nets, fine-tuning his stroke play and timing. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli spent 45 minutes outdoors, working on footwork, balance, and shot selection under Australian conditions.

Both players were seen in full gear, practicing diligently with an emphasis on regaining rhythm and confidence. Cricket analysts note that such dedicated sessions are crucial, especially after a low-scoring comeback. Former players suggest that hitting the nets consistently before crucial matches helps recalibrate form and build momentum, particularly for veterans under scrutiny.

Pressure Mounts on Rohit and Kohli

Rohit Sharma, marking his 500th international match for India, was dismissed cheaply in Perth after edging a Josh Hazlewood delivery to second slip, where debutant Matthew Renshaw held a sharp catch. Virat Kohli, greeted by roaring fans, struggled against Mitchell Starc’s incisive line and length, edging a delivery to backward point for a duck.

The upcoming matches at Adelaide and Sydney are now pivotal for both legends. Cricket experts and fans alike are eager to see if the duo can overcome early setbacks and showcase their trademark temperament and consistency. Their performance in the next two ODIs will likely shape discussions around India’s top-order stability for the remainder of the series.