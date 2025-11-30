Advertisement
ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Reign Again: Duo Break Yet Another Partnership Record In Ranchi

In the first One Day International of the 2025 India-South Africa series in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again demonstrated why they remain one of the most formidable batting pairs in modern cricket. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Reign Again: Duo Break Yet Another Partnership Record In Ranchi

In the first One Day International of the 2025 India-South Africa series in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again demonstrated why they remain one of the most formidable batting pairs in modern cricket. Their composed yet aggressive partnership laid the foundation for a strong Indian total and added fresh entries to their already impressive record.

When the first wicket fell early, Rohit and Kohli came together in the middle and refused to let the momentum slip. Their stand, worth 136 runs, steadied India’s innings and shifted the match firmly in favour of the hosts.

Rohit contributed a brisk 57 off 51 balls, striking boundaries and sixes to keep the scoreboard ticking. Once Rohit fell, Kohli took charge: he compiled a fluent, authoritative hundred, converting solidity into dominance. Their combined effort helped India post a competitive total of 349/8 in their 50 overs.

Beyond One Match: Cementing a Legendary Partnership

While the Ranchi match will be remembered for the raw runs, it also underlined a larger truth, that Rohit and Kohli remain a rare constant in an ever-shifting cricketing landscape. Their sustained successes over the years have made them one of the most reliable and prolific batting duos in ODIs for India.

In Ranchi, they added another chapter to this ongoing saga: not just runs, but reassurance that experience, temperament, and class remain relevant even in the fast-paced modern game.

Most runs for a batting pair at home in ODIs

2667* - V Kohli & R Sharma (41 inns)

2596 - K Sangakkara & M Jayawardene (57 inns)

2364 - E Morgan & J Root (38 inns)

2310 - V Sehwag & S Tendulkar (51 inns)

Most century partnerships in ODIs

26 - S Ganguly & S Tendulkar (176 inns)

20* - V Kohli & R Sharma (102 inns)

20 - TM Dilshan & K Sangakkara (108 inns)

18 - S Dhawan & R Sharma (117 inns)

What This Means for India’s Future

For a team that cycles through young talents, format changes, and fluctuating conditions, having a pair like Rohit-Kohli firing provides invaluable stability. These records show that both players are still ready to play the World Cup 2027. 

About the Author
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

