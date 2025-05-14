Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Remain In A+ Central Contract, Confirms BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia

In a landmark week for Indian cricket, veteran opener Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli formally announced their retirement from Test cricket, signaling the end of a glorious chapter in India’s red-ball journey. The announcement comes months after both legends had earlier stepped away from T20 Internationals following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

With their retirement from two international formats, questions were raised about their status in the BCCI’s annual central contract list for 2024–25, especially their retention in the prestigious Grade A+ category, a tier reserved for players who are consistent across all three formats.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has clarified the situation. Speaking to ANI, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia affirmed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to hold their Grade A+ contracts, despite stepping away from T20Is and Test cricket.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Grade A+ contract will continue despite their retirement from T20Is and Tests. They are still part of the Indian cricket team and will receive all the benefits and facilities of Grade A+,” Saikia stated.

Earlier in April, the BCCI had unveiled its annual player retainership list for the 2024–25 season, in which Kohli, Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja were placed in the elite Grade A+ category. The tier includes players who are not only regulars in the playing XI but also vital to India’s cricketing structure across formats.

With both Kohli and Rohit now focusing solely on One Day Internationals (ODIs) and franchise cricket, the BCCI’s decision reflects their continued importance and contribution to Indian cricket. It also sends a clear message that performance, seniority, and leadership value are still key parameters for top-tier retainership, even with format-specific roles.

As India undergoes a generational transition, especially in Tests and T20Is, the presence of stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit in ODIs is expected to play a mentoring role for emerging players, while also ensuring India remains competitive in the 50-over format.