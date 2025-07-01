Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI Return Uncertain As India vs Bangladesh Series 2025 Hangs In The Balance

The much-awaited India vs Bangladesh 2025 white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, has hit a roadblock with the BCCI yet to receive clearance from the Indian government. Scheduled to begin on August 17 in Dhaka, the tour now hangs in the balance due to escalating Indo-Pak tensions and the political unrest following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh last year. According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), while formal communication of postponement has not been made, India’s participation is currently “under discussion,” hinging entirely on government approval. With the series being a part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), its cancellation or postponement could disrupt international calendars.

BCB President Confirms Backup Plans Amid Scheduling Chaos

After an extensive board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, BCB President Aminul Islam confirmed that dialogues with the BCCI remain “positive.” He stated, “We’re in talks with BCCI on possible alternatives. If not in August or September, we’ll look for another feasible window.”

However, such optimism faces a harsh reality: India’s cricket calendar is packed till January 2026, with the Champions Trophy, IPL 2026, and bilateral commitments lined up. If the August series is scrapped, the earliest available window for Bangladesh might not appear before mid-2026, potentially delaying this tour indefinitely.

Historical Weight: Can India Break Their ODI Drought in Bangladesh?

India’s record in Bangladesh in recent years has been far from dominant. The Men in Blue have not won an ODI series on Bangladeshi soil since 2014, making this tour a chance for redemption. The return of senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—both retired from Tests—was expected to bolster the ODI setup and possibly end the decade-long wait for a series win.

The ODI leg was scheduled across Dhaka and Chattogram, with matches on August 17, 20, and 23, followed by the historic first-ever bilateral T20I series in Bangladesh, from August 26 to 31.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Fitness Clouds T20I Leadership

Adding to India’s selection conundrum, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav remains doubtful for the tour, recovering from sports hernia surgery in Germany. In his absence, Axar Patel is the frontrunner to lead a potentially youthful T20I squad. With India’s Test regulars, including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill, likely to be rested after the England tour, this series was expected to provide Gautam Gambhir an opportunity to experiment ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

BCB Announces Major Structural Changes: Simon Taufel Joins as Umpire Educator

While the focus remains on the India tour, BCB used the board meeting to roll out several strategic decisions: