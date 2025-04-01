Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Set To Retain A+ BCCI Contracts Despite Test Struggles - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon finalize the central contracts list for the upcoming season and to discuss India's Test cricket roadmap. Key stakeholders, including BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, will deliberate on several critical decisions that could shape the future of Indian cricket.

Rohit & Kohli to Retain A+ Contracts?

Despite a challenging Test season, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to be retained in the A+ category of BCCI's central contracts. Alongside them, Ravindra Jadeja is also expected to continue in the elite bracket. Kohli, despite an underwhelming run in red-ball cricket, remains a key figure, especially given his experience in overseas conditions, particularly in England.

In contrast, Rohit Sharma’s Test future looks uncertain. After a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where he struggled with the bat, Rohit is unlikely to be part of India’s squad for the upcoming England tour in June. Reports suggest that he has opted out of the series, raising questions about the leadership structure in Test cricket.

Test Captaincy & Squad Transition

With Rohit expected to miss the England tour, discussions around India's next Test captain have gained momentum. Jasprit Bumrah, who led the team in the final Test against Australia in Sydney, is a strong candidate. The selectors will also consider long-term leadership options to ensure a smooth transition in Test cricket.

Other Central Contract Inclusions

Varun Chakravarthy, India's standout performer in the Champions Trophy 2025, is set to earn a BCCI contract for the first time. Shreyas Iyer, who missed out last year due to his absence from domestic cricket, is also expected to be included in the list.

India’s Next Test Challenge

India's next Test assignment will be a five-match series in England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. With back-to-back series defeats against Australia and New Zealand, India will be desperate to regain their form in the longest format. The upcoming BCCI meeting is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the team's approach for the future.