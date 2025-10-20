Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Struggle In Perth As R Ashwin Flags Communication Leaks

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns about the growing issue of indirect communication between players and selectors in Indian cricket, highlighting a culture of fear and uncertainty. His comments come amid ongoing debates over the futures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami, who are all navigating challenging returns to international cricket.

Ashwin Criticizes Selectors’ Approach

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained that Indian players currently hesitate to approach selectors directly, fearing leaks or misrepresentation. “Indian cricket is currently functioning on indirect speech, that is something I wish really changes. But that change needs to come from both players and the administration or selectors,” Ashwin said.

He further emphasized that clarity and dignity in communication are paramount. Citing Mohammed Shami, who openly expressed frustration after being excluded from the IND vs AUS series, Ashwin stressed, “The one thing that I like is the chairman of selectors or captain fronting the press after every selection. This is about handling people with respect and dignity.”

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Struggle in ODI Return

The saga of communication issues coincides with disappointing performances by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India’s return to the ODI format. During the IND vs AUS 1st ODI at Optus Stadium, Perth, both legends faltered against Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, departing for 8 and 0 runs respectively.

Rohit, despite rigorous fitness routines reportedly involving 800 daily reps, looked out of touch with the pace and bounce. Kohli, experimenting with a slightly opened stance and a bigger backlift, edged a delivery outside off-stump to Cooper Connolly. Former India pacer Varun Aaron, now SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach, attributed their struggles to lack of domestic match practice, citing MS Dhoni’s approach post-Test retirement as a model to stay sharp.

Shubman Gill’s Unlucky Start as Captain

Young captain Shubman Gill also struggled in Perth, falling to an unlucky edge while attempting a leg-side glance. With first losses in both Test and ODI formats as captain, Gill’s start mirrors the challenges his seniors faced, though India has historically bounced back from such setbacks.

How Australia Exploited India’s Weaknesses

The Australian pace duo executed a precise plan on the bouncy Perth wicket. Hazlewood used height and disciplined lines to restrict Indian batters, while Starc’s clever variation in length and bounce unsettled Kohli. This perfect combination of aggression and accuracy allowed Australia to dominate early and expose cracks in India’s top order.

Ro-Ko’s ODI Future: A Farewell in Sight?

The IND vs AUS series may signal the final ODI tour Down Under for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both players have illustrious records in Australia, but with India transitioning to younger talent and upcoming World Cups, selectors face tough decisions regarding veteran inclusion.

Gautam Gambhir has already refrained from confirming either player for the 2027 ODI World Cup, citing inconsistent form, especially overseas. While Ro-Ko’s contributions to Indian cricket are monumental, the team’s long-term strategy may prioritize fresh talent over sentiment.