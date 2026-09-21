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Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 'Won’t be a problem' for 2027 World Cup, says former India all-rounder Sandeep Patil

Former India all-rounder Sandeep Patil has shared his views on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s chances of being part of India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans. Patil said there would be no problem whether Rohit or Virat are in the team, while highlighting India’s strong bench strength.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 'Won’t be a problem' for 2027 World Cup, says former India all-rounder Sandeep Patil
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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