/Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 'Won’t be a problem' for 2027 World Cup, says former India all-rounder Sandeep Patil

The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's ODI setup remains a talking point with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching. Both senior batters continue to be part of India's ODI plans, with the duo included in the squad for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies.
Amid the discussions surrounding their long-term future, former India all-rounder Sandeep Patil has backed India's bench strength and said the team would be able to cope even if Rohit or Kohli were not part of the side in the future.
Patil said the decision regarding the two veterans’ continuation would depend on several factors, including their desire to keep playing, fitness and the selectors’ plans.
"It is up to these two players. Will they want to continue playing? Will they be able to maintain their fitness? What is the selectors' strategy? Are the selectors looking ahead?" Patil told SportsNext.
He also highlighted India's bench strength while discussing a possible transition in the ODI setup. "Considering the Indian team's bench strength, which I just spoke about, I don't think there will be any problems, whether Virat or Rohit are in the team or not," Patil said.
While discussing their future, Patil also acknowledged the contribution of both Rohit and Kohli to Indian cricket. "These two players have been around for many years and will be regarded as legends. Rohit Sharma has been a remarkable player in white-ball cricket. As far as Virat is concerned, the more I say about him, the less it will be," he said.
The comments come as India continue to build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
For now, both players remain part of India’s ODI setup. The BCCI has named Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.
Shubman Gill has been named captain, with KL Rahul as vice-captain. The squad also includes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir.
The three-match ODI series against West Indies is scheduled to begin on September 27. With Rohit and Kohli still featuring in the ODI squad, their eventual participation in the 2027 World Cup will depend on their continuation in international cricket, fitness and future selection decisions.
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