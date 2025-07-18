The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appears disinterested in scheduling a white-ball series against Sri Lanka, as per information gathered by Sports Tak, which suggests the tour is now unlikely to take place.

No India vs Sri Lanka White-Ball Series?

After the postponement of India’s tour to Bangladesh originally including three ODIs and three T20Is Sports Tak previously reported that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) expressed a desire to host India for a similar series during the same window. At least two cricket boards, including SLC, reportedly approached the BCCI with proposals to fill the vacant slot in India’s international calendar.

India's tour to Bangladesh, initially scheduled for August, has now been moved to September 2026. In response, SLC officially proposed to host India for a six-match white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.

However, in a recent development, a senior source closely involved in the matter informed Sports Tak that the series is now "unlikely."

"We will decide about the series but it looks unlikely," the source told Sports Tak.

This uncertainty may further delay the return of senior Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI format. Both players have already announced their retirements from Test and T20I cricket, making the upcoming ODI series against Australia in October their next international appearance. Following the Australia series, India is also set to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series starting November 25.

All of these fixtures will take place after the Asia Cup 2025. The BCCI is expected to consult with the Indian government regarding India's participation in the tournament. As a backup plan, the United Arab Emirates remains an option to host the event. The tournament is expected to begin on September 5, with the high-profile clash between India and Pakistan tentatively scheduled for September 7.

Rohit and Virat were last seen in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand where India clinched the trophy winning Champions Trophy for second time. Earlier India won it in 2013, Rohit Sharma was the man of the match in the 2025 final while Virat top scored in 2013 final against England.