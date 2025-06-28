Rohit Sharma Wanted A More Aggressive KL Rahul, Reveals Former Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has opened up about his behind-the-scenes work with KL Rahul, revealing that it was ODI skipper Rohit Sharma who first suggested that Nayar help Rahul unlock a more aggressive and impactful version of his game.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Nayar recalled the pivotal conversation with Rohit that set the foundation for his coaching stint with Rahul. "When I first took on the role, I remember having a conversation with Rohit. He was very clear, he wanted me to work closely with KL and bring out a more aggressive outlook in his game. Rohit believed strongly that KL could be a major asset in key tournaments like the Champions Trophy, the World Cup, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the Test series in England," Nayar said.

That faith seemed justified when Rahul showcased his talent in the second innings of the opening Test against England at Headingley, crafting a composed 137 off 247 balls—a masterclass that reminded everyone of his technical brilliance and batting arsenal.

Nayar, who was part of head coach Gautam Gambhir’s initial setup but was later removed following a BCCI review after India’s 3-1 Test series defeat in Australia, shared further insights into Rahul’s journey. He recalled the pressure Rahul was under during that phase: "Australia was going to be critical. If he didn’t get runs there, his future in the Test side—and possibly Indian cricket altogether- was uncertain. He was already out of the T20 setup, and this series could have been his last chance."

Their collaboration began in earnest ahead of that Australia tour. Nayar asked Rahul to take ownership of his preparation: "We had 15 days before heading to Australia and another ten days after arrival, nearly a month. I asked him: What do you want to do? How do you want to approach this mentally and technically?"

Through hours of dialogue and strategic input, Nayar gradually earned Rahul’s trust. "He spoke about what had worked for him in the past, and I had a different thought process. Eventually, he opened up and allowed me to make changes, whether in his practice routines, his stance, his guard, or where he stood in the crease," said Nayar.

While Nayar didn’t delve into the exact technical adjustments they made, he did offer a glimpse into his coaching philosophy: "All I can say is, I always try to address the skill first, and then use skill as a gateway to influence the mind. The goal is to use practice not just for muscle memory, but to reassure the mind that the plan will work."

He emphasized that Rahul’s focus during this period wasn’t on outcomes, but on tactical execution. "We added small but significant tactical nuances to his game. This way, instead of worrying about results, his focus remained entirely on following and executing those plans with precision."

However, Rahul's journey hasn't been without setbacks. Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India played a three-match Test series at home against New Zealand. Rahul was dismissed cheaply in the first two matches, once while flicking to the leg side, and the other time by a peach of a delivery. He watched from the sidelines as Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan dominated the Kiwi bowlers, but India still succumbed to a historic 3-0 series whitewash. Rahul didn’t feature in the last two Tests.

Reflecting on the ups and downs, Nayar said, "That was the beginning of our working relationship. And for KL, that Australia series was make-or-break."

With Nayar’s tactical guidance and Rohit Sharma’s unwavering belief, KL Rahul found the tools and mindset needed to tackle some of the toughest phases in his career. His resurgence in the longer format, as demonstrated in England, is a testament to the behind-the-scenes work that often goes unnoticed.