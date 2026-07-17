/Rohit Sharma 'Wanted to continue': Inside the selection Meeting where BCCI ruined his ODI WC 2027 dream

The Indian cricketing landscape is heavily engrossed in intense discussions regarding the potential conclusion of a defining era, as rumors grow that premier opening batsman Rohit Sharma has reached the final leg of his One Day International career. The framework for this transition had been established prior to the ongoing bilateral assignment in England, driven by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national team hierarchy outlining long term personnel strategies for the next global tournament.
Given that the veteran batsman will have surpassed forty years of age by the arrival of the late 2027 ODI World Cup, the selection panel has prioritized future planning. Despite maintaining reasonable personal form, the sustained excellence of young top order batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings has heavily influenced internal discussions. Consequently, widespread reports indicate that the third ODI scheduled at Lord's on July 19 will represent the veteran’s final appearance in the national color scheme.
Inside Details of the Selection Ultimatum
According to an investigative report published by The Indian Express, Rohit participated in a high level meeting with senior board officials during the ongoing white ball tour, during which the opening batsman 'wasn't happy' with their decision.
The publication further detailed that the selection committee has formally indicated its desire to 'move on' from the former national captain at the immediate conclusion of this English series. This definitive conversation reportedly occurred last week, involving both the veteran batsman and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The primary objective remains affording extended opportunities to youthful prospects like Jaiswal to build a settled unit for the 2027 cycle.
Confirming the administrative stance, an anonymous BCCI official provided explicit clarity on the development via IANS on Thursday.
"The selectors have decided that henceforth they will not select Rohit Sharma in ODIs. If he wants to bow out gracefully or chooses not to call it a day immediately, that is entirely his personal decision. However, the message is clear: the selectors will not pick him for ODIs after the game at Lord's on Sunday," a BCCI source told IANS on Thursday.
A Legacy of Modern Greatness
This development follows the opener’s formal retirement from the longest format on May 7, 2025, an announcement made just prior to a five match Test series in England, which paved the way for Shubman Gill to assume the red ball leadership role permanently.
Across a remarkable 286 match ODI journey, the veteran amassed 11,731 runs, cementing an enduring legacy as one of the most destructive and reliable top order pillars in modern cricket history. His leadership portfolio remains equally distinguished, having captained the country in 56 ODIs, spearheaded a dominant run to the 2023 World Cup final through an aggressive tactical philosophy, and successfully guided the national team to the 2025 Men's Champions Trophy title in the United Arab Emirates.
Team management tries to diffuse the situation
Despite the intense scrutiny surrounding this transition, the team's coaching staff has publicly rallied behind the veteran opener. Addressing the growing speculation after the Cardiff defeat, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak firmly rejected the notion that the legendary batsman was buckling under scrutiny, stating, “See, I don't think a big player like Rohit Sharma can have any sort of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that. Yes, he didn't get runs in the opening two matches, but I don't think that makes any difference.” Kotak further emphasized that a lack of deliveries in the batter's preferred hitting zones, rather than a technical struggle, hampered his rhythm, reassuring fans that they might witness a completely rejuvenated performance from the former captain at Lord's.
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