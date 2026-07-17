/Rohit Sharma 'Wanted to continue': Inside the selection Meeting where BCCI ruined his ODI WC 2027 dream

Despite the intense scrutiny surrounding this transition, the team's coaching staff has publicly rallied behind the veteran opener. Addressing the growing speculation after the Cardiff defeat, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak firmly rejected the notion that the legendary batsman was buckling under scrutiny, stating, “See, I don't think a big player like Rohit Sharma can have any sort of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that. Yes, he didn't get runs in the opening two matches, but I don't think that makes any difference.” Kotak further emphasized that a lack of deliveries in the batter's preferred hitting zones, rather than a technical struggle, hampered his rhythm, reassuring fans that they might witness a completely rejuvenated performance from the former captain at Lord's.