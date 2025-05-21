Rohit Sharma Wanted To Take MS Dhoni Style Retirement From Test Cricket: Report

The cricketing world was rocked in early May 2025 when Rohit Sharma, India’s elegant and dependable Test captain, stunned fans by announcing his immediate retirement from Test cricket. This decision came just weeks before the five-Test series against England, leaving selectors and supporters alike grappling with the sudden vacuum. Now, reports have shed light on the real reason behind Rohit’s unexpected exit — a rejected retirement plan inspired by none other than MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma’s Retirement: A Dhoni-Style Farewell Denied by BCCI

According to an exclusive report by Sky Sports, Rohit Sharma had sought to emulate MS Dhoni’s iconic mid-series retirement during India’s 2014 tour of Australia. Dhoni’s graceful exit, done on his own terms, left a lasting impression in cricketing history, and Rohit wished to follow a similar path. The veteran opener intended to travel to England, lead the Indian team in the initial matches, and then announce his retirement midway through the Test series.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rejected this unique proposal, prioritizing leadership consistency during such a crucial series. The selectors reportedly offered Rohit a place in the squad but explicitly excluded the possibility of continuing as captain. Feeling sidelined and unwilling to compromise on his terms, Rohit chose to retire immediately instead.

A source close to the Indian cricket setup revealed, “Selectors wanted consistency during the series and offered Sharma the opportunity to go to the series, but not as captain. He decided to retire instead.”

The Aftershock: Virat Kohli Follows Rohit's Lead

Just days after Rohit’s decision, Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from Test cricket. The consecutive departures of these two stalwarts created an unprecedented leadership void in the Indian Test side. Both legends, who have shaped modern Indian cricket with their brilliance and captaincy, leaving so close together sparked a leadership crisis for the BCCI and the national selectors.

With the Test side preparing to face England in a challenging five-match series starting June 20, the question on everyone’s lips is — who will fill the giant shoes left behind by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

Shubman Gill vs. Rishabh Pant: The Captaincy Race Heats Up

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has reportedly narrowed down the captaincy candidates to Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, with Jasprit Bumrah opting out of the race. However, the committee remains divided over the final choice.

Insiders reveal the selectors have held informal talks with both players, assessing their readiness to lead the Indian Test team. One notable concern raised was about Gill’s place in the playing XI, leading some selectors to suggest he might be better suited as vice-captain initially. Pant, on the other hand, currently leads the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL, bringing valuable T20 captaincy experience.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the debate, highlighting the IPL’s role as a breeding ground for future captains. “The high-octane IPL is the perfect training ground for future India captains,” Gavaskar said. “Gill, Pant, and Shreyas Iyer all bring different leadership styles, combining the best qualities of Dhoni, Rohit, and Virat.”

Expert Analysis: What This Means For Indian Cricket

Rohit Sharma’s Test career statistics underline his significance in the squad — 4,301 runs from 61 matches at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and a top score of 212. His calm presence at the crease and tactical acumen as captain made him a cornerstone of India’s Test ambitions.

The rejection of his Dhoni-style farewell reflects a rigid mindset prioritizing stability, but also illustrates the difficulty in balancing player wishes with team needs. This decision pushed Rohit to retire abruptly, possibly depriving Indian cricket of a smoother transition.

Virat Kohli’s follow-up retirement compounds the urgency for the BCCI to identify and groom future leaders quickly. The selectors face the challenge of building a cohesive unit capable of maintaining India’s dominant position in world Test cricket.

Looking Ahead: England Tour and Beyond

The upcoming England series will be a litmus test for India’s new leadership. If Shubman Gill gets the captaincy nod, his competitive edge and IPL captaincy experience will be closely scrutinized. Alternatively, Rishabh Pant’s energetic and fearless approach might inject fresh momentum.

Whatever the outcome, the cricket fraternity expects the selectors to announce the official squad and captaincy appointments by May 23. This landmark decision will shape the trajectory of Indian Test cricket for years to come.