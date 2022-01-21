हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Rohit Sharma will be best option as India's Test captain, says Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen feels India`s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma will be the best Test captain too for the side. Kohli last week stepped down as India`s Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

Rohit Sharma will be best option as India&#039;s Test captain, says Kevin Pietersen
(Source: Twitter)

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen feels India`s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma will be the best Test captain too for the side. Kohli last week stepped down as India`s Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

"Virat Kohli was a good captain but if he wants to go then that could be anyone`s personal decision no one can interfere in it," Pietersen told ANI on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket.

"Rohit Sharma will be the best Test captain for India as his leadership quality was too good and he has five IPL trophies so no one can beat him in the race of Test captaincy I guess," he added.

Speaking about his sting in Legends Cricket League, Pietersen, said, "I am very excited to be back on the ground and our boys are behaving like kids as we can`t hide our excitement of playing cricket again."

"This kind of league is really inspiring to the old players we still have the ability to play and we are really excited to get back on the ground," he added.

The first season Legends Cricket League will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three Teams representing India, Asia, and rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cricketcricket newsVirat KohliRohit SharmaKevin Pietersen
Next
Story

ICC U19 World Cup: Skipper Tom Prest's unbeaten 154 helps England beat UAE by 184 runs

Must Watch

PT12M33S

Amar Jawan Jyoti to merge with National War Memorial flame: Govt