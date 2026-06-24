/Rohit Sharma wins Padma Shri: Full list of all 16 Indian cricketers to win it since 1982

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma has been honoured with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, adding another landmark to a career that has spanned nearly two decades on the international stage. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising Rohit's contribution to Indian cricket across formats over more than 19 years.
The Mumbai-born batter was accompanied at the event by his wife Ritika Sajdeh.
Honour Coincides With 19th Anniversary of India Debut
What made the day especially significant was its timing. June 23, 2026, marked exactly 19 years since Rohit made his international debut for India.
Since that debut in 2007, he has gone on to become one of the most successful batters of his generation, leading India to multiple titles and remaining the only player to score three double centuries in ODI cricket.
A Career Nearing Its Final Chapter
Now 39, Rohit has already retired from Test and T20I cricket and continues to represent India only in the 50-over format. Reports suggest he plans to keep playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup, making this recognition a fitting moment in the closing phase of his career.
Joining an Elite Group of Padma Shri Cricketers
With this honour, Rohit becomes part of a select group of Indian cricketers previously awarded the Padma Shri, a list that includes former captains MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli, along with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur.
When did these cricketers achieve this laurel?
Kapil Dev was awarded the Padma Shri in 1982, while Sachin Tendulkar received the honour in 1999. In the 2000s, Rahul Dravid was conferred the award in 2004, followed by Anil Kumble in 2005 and MS Dhoni in 2009.
During the 2010s, Virender Sehwag received the Padma Shri in 2010, VVS Laxman in 2011, Jhulan Goswami in 2012, Yuvraj Singh in 2014, Mithali Raj in 2015, Virat Kohli in 2017, and Gautam Gambhir in 2019.
In the 2020s, Zaheer Khan was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020, Harmanpreet Kaur in 2026, and Rohit Sharma joined the distinguished list after receiving the award in 2026.
Rohit's Emotional Message After Receiving the Award
Soon after the ceremony, Rohit reflected on the coincidence of the date in a post on X, writing, "23rd June bringing all kinds of magic."
He added, "19 years ago, it began with an India cap." and "Today, another proud chapter is added to the story."
BCCI Pays Tribute to the Indian Captain
The Indian cricket team's official account also shared a video of the moment, captioning it:
"A highly prestigious honour for a great of the game. President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmuji @presidentofindia confers former #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma @rohitsharma45 with the Padma Shri award."
A highly prestigious honour for a great of the game— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026
President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmuji @rashtrapatibhvn confers former #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 with the Padma Shri award
pic.twitter.com/6EyffHr1A4
Rohit's Earlier Reaction to the Padma Shri Recognition
When the honour was first announced earlier this year, Rohit had described it as a deeply personal moment in a video released by Doordarshan.
"Receiving the Padma Shri is a very special moment for me and my family. I thank the Government of India for this honour. I am also grateful to all those people who have played an important role in my career. My effort to win matches and trophies for my country will always continue. Thank you. Jai Hind," he had said.
Trophy-Laden Leadership Era for Team India
Rohit's leadership has delivered major success for Indian cricket in recent years. He captained the side to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, ending India's wait for an ICC trophy with a win over South Africa in the final, and followed it up by leading the team to the Champions Trophy title in 2025.
Those achievements have further cemented his reputation as one of India's most successful white-ball captains and one of the defining cricketers of his era.
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