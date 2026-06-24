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Rohit Sharma wins Padma Shri: Full list of all 16 Indian cricketers to win it since 1982

What made the day especially significant was its timing. June 23, 2026, marked exactly 19 years since Rohit made his international debut for India.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 08:34 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 08:34 AM IST
Rohit Sharma wins Padma Shri: Full list of all 16 Indian cricketers to win it since 1982
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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