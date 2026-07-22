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Rohit Sharma's career-defining 138 at Lord's a 'nice tight slap' lauds ex-India cricketer

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri lauded the masterclass performance, describing the innings as a "tight slap with the bat" aimed at his detractors.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Rohit Sharma's career-defining 138 at Lord's a 'nice tight slap' lauds ex-India cricketer
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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