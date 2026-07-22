Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri lauded the masterclass performance, describing the innings as a "tight slap with the bat" aimed at his detractors. The ODI clash between India and England at Lord's was widely speculated to be Rohit Sharma's swansong appearance in national colors. However, the senior opening batter's resolute century during the encounter abruptly quelled all talk of imminent retirement. On Tuesday, Rohit was seen in the grandstands as the 2026 edition of The Hundred kicked off with a clash between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds at the Kia Oval. Observing Rohit spectating from the stands, former India head coach and match commentator Ravi Shastri addressed the ongoing public dialogue regarding the veteran’s international career.
Shastri Delivers Candid Take on "Hitman"
Shastri held nothing back when addressing the noise surrounding Rohit's future, asserting that the opening batter's century at the Home of Cricket served as a "tight slap with the bat."
"Well, the hitman is in, Ravi. Yes, he'll be nice and relaxed after silencing his critics. A lot of noise made before that last one-day international, and then a reply, a nice tight slap with the bat. 138. His first hundred at Lord's. Yeah, he's seen it all, five titles for the Mumbai Indians as captain," Shastri said in the commentary box during the match.
Lord's The Oval— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 21, 2026
The Hitman is in attendance for the season opener! #TheHundred 2026 MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds | LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/5I9xYzOxrz
MI London wins
Sam Curran showcased exceptional all-round form to propel three-time champions MI London to a dominant seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Leeds in the opening match of the men's Hundred at The Oval. After Richard Gleeson’s impressive 4-25 and Curran’s 2-27 helped restrict Sunrisers to 143—despite Mitchell Marsh’s top-scoring 41—MI London comfortably chased down the target with 16 balls to spare. Brydon Carse's tight spell of 2-18 briefly gave Sunrisers hope, but an explosive, unbroken 93-run fourth-wicket partnership off just 40 balls between Curran (60* off 39) and Nicholas Pooran (58* off 22, including a 19-ball fifty) decisively sealed the win for the home side.
Ravichandran Ashwin Asserts Selectors "Can't Touch" Senior Duo
Numerous former international players have offered their perspectives on the longevity of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Off-spinning veteran Ravichandran Ashwin delivered an assertive assessment, claiming that neither the national selection committee nor team administrators possess the leverage to force the pair out.
"They cannot touch Virat and Rohit if they want to play. It is because of their credentials. Rohit has scored almost 12,000 runs; they cannot touch him. The other thing is that they are batters, and if you touch them, they have an army. People come to see them. If you drop them, it will just break the roof down," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Elaborating further on Rohit’s career trajectory, Ashwin noted that the captain's primary drive stems from an inner ambition to compete in the upcoming ODI World Cup rather than a desire to answer public skepticism.
"The position he is in and the way he batted, it's not that difficult for him. We have seen him for so many years; there's nothing left to prove. Whom does he have to prove? It is only about the internal appetite: I want to go to the World Cup, that's why I need to play like this," Ashwin stated.
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