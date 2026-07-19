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Rohit Sharma's final game? India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Time, Playing XI, how to watch & more

The spotlight intensifies on Rohit Sharma as India prepares to square off against England in a high stakes series decider today at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:54 AM IST
Rohit Sharma's final game? India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Time, Playing XI, how to watch & more
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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