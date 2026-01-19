Rohit Sharma's Form To Shreyas Iyer's Poor Comeback: Top Reasons Why Team India Lost ODI Series Against New Zealand
India’s historic 2-1 series loss to New Zealand was fueled by Rohit Sharma’s dismal run of form, Ravindra Jadeja’s lack of batting intent, and a collective failure of the veteran bowling core including Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
- Rohit Sharma managed only 61 runs in three innings, averaging a meager 20.33 during the series.
-
- Ravindra Jadeja’s batting strike rate of 60.00 in the second ODI drew sharp criticism from experts like Irfan Pathan.
-
- India’s premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav finished the series with a staggering average of 63.33, failing to provide middle-over breakthroughs.
Trending Photos
While Virat Kohli’s heroic 124 at the Holkar Stadium dominated the headlines, India’s first bilateral ODI series loss at home to New Zealand since 1988 exposed deep-rooted issues in the squad's veteran core. From the lack of a "Hitman" start to a toothless spin attack, the 2-1 defeat resulted from multiple individual slumps.
Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Report Card Explained: How Head Coach's T20 Mindset Hurt Team India In Tests And ODIs
Rohit Sharma: The Missing Spark
Coming off a strong run in Australia and South Africa, Rohit Sharma was expected to provide the explosive starts that define his legacy. Instead, the veteran opener looked a shadow of himself. In the Indore decider, he fell for just 11, unable to stabilize the chase of 338.
The "Jadeja Problem" and Middle-Order Muddle
Ravindra Jadeja’s return to the ODI side was underwhelming. While his fitness remains elite, his batting intent has become a liability in high-scoring chases. His slow strike rate in the second ODI drew fire from former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who noted that Jadeja's inability to rotate strike put immense pressure on the other end.
Similarly, Shreyas Iyer had a far-from-ideal comeback from his spleen injury. After a promising start in Vadodara, his scores plummeted. His historical struggle against the short ball resurfaced, leaving India's crucial No. 4 spot vulnerable.
Bowling Failure: Kuldeep and Siraj Under Fire
India’s defensive efforts were equally lackluster. Kuldeep Yadav, usually the trump card in the middle overs, was systematically dismantled by Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj struggled to replicate his "Miyan Magic," proving expensive in the powerplay and failing to find the swing that usually makes him lethal.
Series Stats: The Breakdown of India's Struggles
- Rohit Sharma: Tallied only 61 runs across three innings with an average of 20.33 and a highest score of 26.
- Ravindra Jadeja: Scored 39 runs in the series, including a 44-ball 27 at a strike rate of 61.36 during the second ODI.
- Shreyas Iyer: Managed a total of 60 runs, with two single-digit scores (8 and 3) in the final two matches.
- Kuldeep Yadav: Picked up only 3 wickets in 3 matches at an expensive average of 63.33 and an economy over 6.00.
- Mohammed Siraj: Finished with 3 wickets, going wicketless in Rajkot (0/41) and conceding 43 runs for just 1 wicket in the Indore decider.
As the team transitions under Shubman Gill's captaincy, the form of these stalwarts will be under the scanner. India cannot afford such a collective slump if they hope to regain their status as the world's most dominant home side before the next major ICC tournament.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv