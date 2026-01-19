While Virat Kohli’s heroic 124 at the Holkar Stadium dominated the headlines, India’s first bilateral ODI series loss at home to New Zealand since 1988 exposed deep-rooted issues in the squad's veteran core. From the lack of a "Hitman" start to a toothless spin attack, the 2-1 defeat resulted from multiple individual slumps.

Rohit Sharma: The Missing Spark

Coming off a strong run in Australia and South Africa, Rohit Sharma was expected to provide the explosive starts that define his legacy. Instead, the veteran opener looked a shadow of himself. In the Indore decider, he fell for just 11, unable to stabilize the chase of 338.

The "Jadeja Problem" and Middle-Order Muddle

Ravindra Jadeja’s return to the ODI side was underwhelming. While his fitness remains elite, his batting intent has become a liability in high-scoring chases. His slow strike rate in the second ODI drew fire from former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who noted that Jadeja's inability to rotate strike put immense pressure on the other end.

Similarly, Shreyas Iyer had a far-from-ideal comeback from his spleen injury. After a promising start in Vadodara, his scores plummeted. His historical struggle against the short ball resurfaced, leaving India's crucial No. 4 spot vulnerable.

Bowling Failure: Kuldeep and Siraj Under Fire

India’s defensive efforts were equally lackluster. Kuldeep Yadav, usually the trump card in the middle overs, was systematically dismantled by Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj struggled to replicate his "Miyan Magic," proving expensive in the powerplay and failing to find the swing that usually makes him lethal.

Series Stats: The Breakdown of India's Struggles

Rohit Sharma: Tallied only 61 runs across three innings with an average of 20.33 and a highest score of 26.

Ravindra Jadeja: Scored 39 runs in the series, including a 44-ball 27 at a strike rate of 61.36 during the second ODI.

Shreyas Iyer: Managed a total of 60 runs, with two single-digit scores (8 and 3) in the final two matches.

Kuldeep Yadav: Picked up only 3 wickets in 3 matches at an expensive average of 63.33 and an economy over 6.00.

Mohammed Siraj: Finished with 3 wickets, going wicketless in Rajkot (0/41) and conceding 43 runs for just 1 wicket in the Indore decider.

As the team transitions under Shubman Gill's captaincy, the form of these stalwarts will be under the scanner. India cannot afford such a collective slump if they hope to regain their status as the world's most dominant home side before the next major ICC tournament.