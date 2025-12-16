Mumbai Indians have pulled off one of the smartest moves of the IPL 2026 Auction by bringing back Quinton de Kock for just ₹1 crore, confirming him as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner for the upcoming season. The five-time champions entered the auction with a limited purse of ₹2.75 crore and used it wisely, securing the experienced South African wicketkeeper-batter at his base price. De Kock attracted no interest early, but Mumbai Indians opened the bidding at ₹1 crore and faced no competition from other franchises. With no rival bids, MI sealed the deal swiftly, reuniting a proven opening combination that delivered immense success between 2019 and 2021. After the purchase, Mumbai are left with ₹1.75 crore in their purse.

Homecoming

Importantly, Mumbai Indians have now filled all their overseas slots for IPL 2026. With four Indian slots still remaining, the franchise will focus exclusively on domestic talent for the rest of the auction, targeting budget-friendly Indian players to complete their squad.

Good Steal

Quinton de Kock arrives at the auction in good form, having recently smashed a blistering 46-ball 90 against India in a T20I in New Chandigarh. Released by Kolkata Knight Riders after the 2025 season, the 32-year-old remains one of the most experienced and reliable overseas openers in the IPL ecosystem.

De Kock’s IPL career spans 115 matches, during which he has scored 3309 runs at an average of 30.63 and a strike rate of 134.02. He has represented six franchises so far, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Kolkata Knight Riders. His most successful phase came with MI, where he played a key role in title wins in 2019 and 2020, scoring over 500 runs in both seasons and forming a lethal partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top.

With his aggressive left-handed batting, ability to dominate the powerplay, and dependable wicketkeeping, de Kock offers exceptional value at ₹1 crore. For Mumbai Indians, this signing not only strengthens their top order but also brings familiarity and stability heading into IPL 2026.

As the auction progresses, MI’s strategy is now clear: with overseas slots filled and a modest purse remaining, the focus shifts entirely to adding Indian depth around a core built on experience and proven chemistry.

MI Squad 2026

Shardul Thakur (traded in from LSG), Sherfane Rutherford (traded in from GT), Mayank Markande (traded in from KKR), AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Quinton De Kock (Brought at Rs1.Cr)