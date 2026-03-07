Rohit Sharma's magic touch: How his inputs turned Shivam Dube into '2.0' beast for T20 WC final glory

Shivam Dube has emerged as a vital asset for India in the T20 World Cup 2026, playing the role of the aggressor with newfound consistency. His impactful 43 off 25 balls during the semi final against England was a cornerstone of India’s massive total of 253 for 7. Operating at a strike rate of 172, Dube’s innings included four towering sixes and a boundary, proving his worth as a game changer in high pressure situations.

The Rohit Sharma Influence

The source of Dube’s current confidence has been traced back to the Indian captain. Siddhesh Lad, a Mumbai batter and domestic teammate of Dube, revealed to the Times of India that Rohit Sharma’s strategic guidance has been pivotal in the left hander’s transformation.

“Rohit Sharma gave Shivam a lot of inputs regarding the manner in which he should approach his innings," Siddhesh Lad stated.

Lad explained that this "Shivam 2.0" is a far more mature version of the player seen in previous years. “Earlier, he used to come in and simply slog. However, this is Shivam 2.0, who plays according to the situation. The maturity he obtained from the chat changed everything. Shivam now focuses on singles off good deliveries rather than simply hitting sixes, which helps him convert a quick fire 25 into crucial 40s or 50s," he added.

Countering the Spin Threat

Dube’s tactical shift was most evident during his battle with Adil Rashid. Rather than blindly attacking the world class leg spinner, Dube showed restraint until the opportune moment.

“There was a focus on taking singles while facing Rashid rather than simply attempting to slog every delivery. That is an indication of the newfound maturity Shivam enjoys, which proved crucial against England," Lad noted.

Despite this cautious approach, Dube did not miss the chance to dominate, striking two massive sixes in Rashid’s third over. This aggression unsettled the bowler’s rhythm and relieved pressure on his partner, Sanju Samson. By the end of Rashid’s spell, where he conceded 41 runs for 2 wickets, India had reached a formidable 190 for 4 in the 16th over.

The Game Changer Role

Satish Samant, Dube’s childhood coach, also highlighted the psychological pressure Dube exerts on opposition slow bowlers. Speaking to the Times of India, Samant emphasized his ward's ability to play on difficult surfaces.

“It was tougher to play strokes when the ball was coming on slowly to the bat, which is where Dube proved to be a game changer. When Shivam comes to bat, there is pressure on the spinners because of the intent with which he takes them on," Samant remarked.

Strategic Versatility

Dube’s evolution into a situational player has added a new dimension to the Indian middle order. By combining raw power with the ability to rotate strike, he has fulfilled the vision Rohit Sharma set out for him. Even Jasprit Bumrah acknowledged Dube’s contribution, citing his boundaries as a favorite moment from the semi final match. As India heads into the final against New Zealand, Dube's maturity will be a critical factor in tackling the Kiwi spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra.