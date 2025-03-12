Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to win back to back ICC Trophies as a captain and became 3rd in the world after CLive Lloyd and Ricky Ponting, but he also registered his name in the legendary list of captains after winning the Champions Trophy Finals.

Rohit Sharma became the fourth captain and 2nd Indian captain to win the Player of the match award in the finals of an ICC tournament. He joined the club featuring Clive Lloyd, who won the inaugural player of the match in the final of the 1975 Cricket World Cup; Ricky Ponting, who won in the 2003 Cricket World Cup, where he scored a century; and MS Dhoni, who hit the winning shot of Cricket World Cup 2011.



Rohit didn’t score big in the entire Champions Trophy, but he scored when the team needed it most. The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill crossed the 100 runs mark when Shubhman lost his wicket. It didn’t affect Rohit, and he was still hitting until he got out on 76 runs. This run by Rohit Sharma was important for the team while chasing as Virat got out early.

His performance in the match was much needed and he showed why he is called the Hitman of the Cricket and his performance was crowned with player of the match in the finals.



In the post-match press conference, Rohit was asked why he is always aggressive at the start of his innings, for which he replied, "No, look. Even today, I have not done anything different; I have been doing the same thing that I've been doing over the past 3 to 4 matches. I know how very important it is to score runs in the power play because we saw in not only 1 or 2 games, but all five games after 10 overs, it becomes very difficult when the field spreads and spinners come."