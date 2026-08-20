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Rohit Sharma's MI all set to trade Hardik Pandya for young RR opener for IPL 2027: Report

Uncertainty surrounds the long term tenure of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with the Rajasthan Royals, as emerging reports indicate the franchise contemplates cutting ties with the left hander ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League cycle.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 08:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
Rohit Sharma's MI all set to trade Hardik Pandya for young RR opener for IPL 2027: Report
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Rohit Sharma's MI all set to trade Hardik Pandya for young RR opener for IPL 2027: Report
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