Looking at his season-by-season progression, his breakout year arrived in 2023 when he established himself as a core retention player by hammering 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61, which included 1 hundred and 5 fifties. He followed that up in 2024 with 435 runs across 16 matches at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of 155.91, highlighted by a brilliant unbeaten century of 104 against Mumbai Indians. In 2025, he finished as the franchise's highest run-getter by racking up 559 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 159.71. Most recently in the 2026 season, he contributed 427 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 152.50, anchored by a best score of 77 against Mumbai Indians.