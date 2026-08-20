Uncertainty surrounds the long term tenure of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with the Rajasthan Royals, as emerging reports indicate the franchise contemplates cutting ties with the left hander ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League cycle.
The premier batsman experienced a relatively modest campaign during the 2026 edition of the tournament, accumulating 427 runs across 16 fixtures. His output included a batting average of 30.50 paired with a strike rate of 152.50, alongside three half centuries and an unbeaten top score of 77. Despite these numbers, attention heavily shifted toward his opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough tournament.
Internal Friction and Franchise Concerns
According to myKhel, the RR management is 'not entirely satisfied' with the Indian opener's attitude, raising speculations over his IPL future and highlighting a possible trade. But there has been no official confirmation from the franchise that Jaiswal was available for a trade.
Several catalysts contributed to this shifting dynamic within the camp. Aside from his subdued performances during the 2026 tournament and the meteoric rise of Sooryavanshi, the leadership group previously opted to appoint Riyan Parag as captain rather than building the leadership around Jaiswal.
Mumbai Indians Interest and Trade Complexities
Speculation intensified after reports linked the talented batter to the Mumbai Indians, with whispers of a blockbuster swap deal involving all rounder and franchise skipper Hardik Pandya.
The franchise is interested in bringing the Indian opener to their setup, but there is no confirmation of a trade agreement as of now.
Strategic advantages exist for both sides in such a scenario, as securing the young opening prospect would bolster Mumbai's long term core, whereas acquiring Pandya could stabilize Rajasthan's all round depth. Even so, internal reservations regarding leadership roles could complicate negotiations, particularly since the management is not interested in handing the captaincy reins to Pandya, which could become a deal-breaker.
As the offseason trade window progresses, the possibility of a high profile departure has turned into one of the most debated topics in domestic cricket circles, leaving supporters waiting to see if the rumored transfer materializes.
Jaiswal's RR career
Across his career with the Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal has accumulated 2,593 runs across 82 innings in 83 matches, maintaining a strong batting average of 33.68 and a rapid strike rate of 152.80. His overall record features 2 centuries and 18 half-centuries, alongside 310 fours and 110 sixes.
Looking at his season-by-season progression, his breakout year arrived in 2023 when he established himself as a core retention player by hammering 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61, which included 1 hundred and 5 fifties. He followed that up in 2024 with 435 runs across 16 matches at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of 155.91, highlighted by a brilliant unbeaten century of 104 against Mumbai Indians. In 2025, he finished as the franchise's highest run-getter by racking up 559 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 159.71. Most recently in the 2026 season, he contributed 427 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 152.50, anchored by a best score of 77 against Mumbai Indians.
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