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Rohit Sharma's ODI World Cup 2027 spot safe? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence after Mumbai meeting - WATCH

Rumours had intensified over the past few months, particularly during India's tour of England, with various reports suggesting that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee was keen to phase out senior players and that Rohit Sharma's run in ODIs was nearing its conclusion.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
Rohit Sharma's ODI World Cup 2027 spot safe? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence after Mumbai meeting - WATCH
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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