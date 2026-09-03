Speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma’s ODI future and his contention for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup was firmly addressed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Thursday, September 3, 2026, following a high-level review meeting in Mumbai.
The meeting brought key Indian cricket stakeholders together - including head coach Gautam Gambhir, Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman, Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, and T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer.
According a Cricbuzz report, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar was absent from the in-person discussions as he was away from Mumbai and apparently in a no-internet zone.
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Rumours had intensified over the past few months, particularly during India's tour of England, with various reports suggesting that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee was keen to phase out senior players and that Rohit’s run in ODIs was nearing its conclusion.
However, emerging from the Mumbai meeting, Saikia dismissed talk that Rohit is being pushed out of the 50-over setup, pointing directly to his on-field impact.
"He is playing superbly in all matches. What do you want? He scored 138 in the last match. Don't give fodder to such rumours," Saikia told reporters after the meeting at the BCCI headquarters on Thursday.
" He is scoring runs in every matches what else do you want from him": Devajit Saikia on Rohit Sharma— CricInformer (@CricInformer) September 3, 2026
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The secretary’s remarks provide a strong indication that the BCCI top brass remains firmly behind the veteran opener, pushing back against murmurs of a disconnect between the board and selectors regarding the 39-year-old's roadmap to South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in late 2027.
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Meanwhile, the broader objective of the meeting was taking stock of India’s white-ball transition, workload management, and recent overseas outings.
While Rohit stepped down from T20Is following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, he has repeatedly reaffirmed his ambition to chase the elusive 50-over World Cup trophy in 2027. For the board, consistent runs at the top of the order make it difficult to justify dropping him merely on age grounds.
Saikia's public backing puts the conversation to rest for now, ensuring Rohit remains an active, central pillar in India's ODI blueprint leading into upcoming home assignments and the long road to 2027.
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